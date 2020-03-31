As they work to enforce Gov. Chris Sununu’s stay-at-home order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, police agencies in New Hampshire are focusing on education rather than criminal or civil penalties.
On Thursday, Sununu issued an emergency order “requiring Granite Staters to stay at home” whenever possible and shutting down in-person operations at businesses and organizations that haven’t been deemed “essential.” The order extends through May 4.
Under the directive, people are able to leave their homes for necessary functions, such as going to the grocery store, keeping medical appointments or commuting to work if their place of business is still open. People are also permitted to go outside for recreational purposes, so long as they keep 6 feet from others.
In a memorandum to law enforcement Friday, N.H. Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said the state’s Division of Public Health Services and local and state police have the authority to enforce the order.
However, while the memorandum leaves the specifics of how to do so to individual agencies, it says serious penalties probably won’t be involved, especially on the first or second offense.
“These orders have [been] issued to address a public health emergency and are intended to promote and secure the protection of the health of the people of New Hampshire,” the memorandum states. “Therefore, the primary enforcement objectives should be to inform the public of the order, its importance to public health and to seek voluntary compliance.”
This is just what local police departments say they are doing.
Lt. Steven Tenney said the Keene Police Department’s main goal is to promote public safety. Helping people understand the order and its importance is a higher priority than enforcement at this point, he explained.
But while getting people to comply willingly is the aim, he said, criminal and civil penalties may come into play after repeated offenses.
According to MacDonald’s memorandum, verbal or written warnings may be appropriate after repeated violations, and those warnings could include giving copies of the order to violators. If warnings are issued, law enforcement agencies are asked to contact the attorney general’s office, which will review the matter for potential civil action.
From there, enforcement efforts can be ramped up, but even then, violating the governor’s order is listed as a misdemeanor. The memorandum says violators could be charged with disorderly conduct.
“If a person, business or group of people fail to comply after being contacted and warned, officers, in their discretion, may escalate enforcement to include criminal charges,” the memorandum says. “... The officer should evaluate whether a formal arrest triggering the bail process is necessary or whether it is appropriate to issue a summons to the person.”
Tenney, with Keene police, emphasized that no one will be prevented from going outside, but those who choose to gather with people who are clearly not part of their household “might need a little education.”
“The faster we get through this, the faster we can get back to normal,” he said. “So that’s kind of what we’re looking for.”
In Rindge, Police Chief Daniel Anair said his officers’ focus is educating the community and getting people to stay home, which is in line with the protocols laid out in the attorney general’s memorandum. He said violators will be reminded continued noncompliance may result in a disorderly conduct charge.
A few people were spotted out and about shortly after the order went into effect, according to Anair, but once the department spoke to them about the order, compliance seemed to increase.
Swanzey Police Chief Thomas De Angelis said compliance hasn’t been much of an issue since the order went into effect Friday at 11:59 p.m. He said his department isn’t taking any direct enforcement action; instead, officers are acting as “eyes and ears” for the state, and the department has opted to report any noncompliance to the Department of Health and Human Services.
If his officers do stop someone for disobeying the order, he added, it would likely be to educate them about it and inform them they’re in violation.
‘A last resort’
A generally relaxed approach to enforcement is being taken across the country as more police departments are tasked with carrying out stay-at-home orders.
Enforcement “is a last resort,” Sgt. Michael Andraychak, a police spokesman in San Francisco, told The Washington Post. “We are not interested in using a criminal justice approach for a public health challenge.”
However, critics are concerned that the lack of enforcement could prolong the outbreak, citing more authoritarian measures taken in China, Italy and England.
Last week, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott issued a “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order similar to Sununu’s. A news release from the Vermont Department of Public Safety offered similar guidelines for local police departments to the New Hampshire memorandum, indicating the focus is on education in that state, as well.
Vermont’s order is in effect until April 15, though Scott said state residents can expect it to be extended.
Under the Stay Home, Stay Safe directive, operations at lodging businesses were also ordered to shut down, with exceptions for essential purposes, such as housing health care workers. During a news conference Monday, Scott said this pertains to hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts, campgrounds, RV parks and Airbnb rentals, and noted that while the hope is to achieve full cooperation through education and monitoring, there is “a possibility of additional steps if necessary.”
Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Mike Schirling said that in a recent check of 318 properties in the state known to contain lodging facilities, 44 appeared to be non-compliant. Letters were sent to those businesses, and state and local police will continue to monitor them to ensure they obey the governor’s order.
Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan said his office began reaching out to those 44 establishments on Monday morning to ask them to bring their operations into compliance. He noted that violating the executive order carries civil penalties ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 per violation, and a criminal penalty that carries a $500 fine and up to six months imprisonment.
“I want to be very clear. The last thing any of us want to do is enforce these orders and seek those penalties. We are asking for your compliance,” Donovan said. “... That being said, we also know that we all have a role to play during this crisis. We’re prepared to do our job.”
Back in the Monadnock Region, Rindge’s Chief Anair emphasized how important it is that community members do their part to help end the pandemic.
“There’s still a lot of people that just want to believe it’s not going to affect them,” he said. “There’s a lot of people that are still just business as normal, and it’s kind of discouraging. I think for us to curb this ... we need people to stay at home and take this a little bit more seriously.”