Melany Kahn is a second-generation forager who raised her son Mason, now 20, to search the grounds on New Hampshire and Vermont for mushrooms, too.
Now Kahn, who splits time between her parent's farm in Brattleboro and her home in West Chesterfield, wants to inspire more kids to have courage to hunt for treasures and explore in forests. Foraging holds such a special place in their hearts that Kahn decided to write her own children's book on the topic, named after her son, "Mason Goes Mushrooming."
“I really love this idea, which happens in most of the world, of passing down things that you do outdoors," Kahn, 58, said in an interview Tuesday. "... Mushrooming is very much the same.”
Her book is based on the natural curiosity she’s seen in children as she’s led mushroom forays in the woods or 20-plus years.
Kahn said she often would find herself asking why there were no books about the excitement of foraging and mushroom-hunting. Mushroom hunting, Kahn said, has gotten an undeserved bad reputation as a dangerous activity because many people assume most of the fungi are poisonous. Community groups and other local and online resources can help people learn how to forage safely, she said.
“I am in no way advocating that kids should go running off into the woods and pick every mushroom they find," Kahn said. "I'm advocating for the opposite, that they approach it from an educational, experiential point of view and immerse themselves or their family in this incredible hobby that’s available for free to any age with total accessibility."
Kahn began crafting the book with illustrator Ellen Korbonski about two years ago, she said, and drew inspiration from her love for how the seasons change mushroom foraging. She said her book is unique because it’s told from the point of view of Mason, who is motivated by his own intelligence and curiosity to seek adventure in foraging outdoors.
“I thought, 'Wouldn’t it be nice to have a little story about a boy who goes off in each season and finds these mushrooms and makes something with them?’ It’s all about the culinary aspect, as well.”
Korbonski, who has been friends with Kahn for about 30 years, came to visit West Chesterfield from New York City in December 2020. That’s when Kahan saw her painting watercolor birds, and shared the idea for a children’s book. Ellen agreed to help.
Kahn met Korbonski in graduate film school at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. She said Korbonski is a talented artist, and feels lucky they connected in school.
“She was really patient; she was very kind. It was a real collaboration. She and I worked on it together. This book does not exist without her,” Kahn said.
Kahn added that writing a children’s book was hard because kids know when they’re being spoken to versus spoken at.
“They want to be brought into the story, fully respected and have it resonate for them," she said. "Every word has to be edited and curated to some extent."
She said she made her book engaging by putting her main character, Mason, through certain difficulties, like when he gets frustrated because he can’t find mushrooms but then stumbles upon them with his dog.
Much of the book is based on locations in Vermont and New Hampshire. There are illustrations of the Creamery Covered Bridge in Brattleboro and Alyson’s Orchard in Walpole.
“There are a lot of local references that are sort of quietly tucked in,” Kahn said.
Her book was published with Green Writers Press in Brattleboro and printed it locally in Springfield, Vt. at Springfield Printing. Kahn added that she was happy to keep the book local.
The book came out on Oct. 4, and the book launch was held at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center to celebrate both her book and the birthday of her late father, who was a painter and very connected to the museum.
In addition to the book, Kahn said she has been working locally to introduce kids to foraging through art, cooking and mushroom identification presentations. Her next event is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Jan. 22 at Toadstool Bookshop in Keene, where she will present family-friendly mushroom art, activities and a read aloud from her book.
The book can be purchased locally through Bookshop.org or on Amazon.
Before becoming an author, Kahn worked as an adjunct professor of documentary and short film production at NYU for three years. For 12 years she did mediation work in Brattleboro and New Hampshire. Now she is an author, forager and co-owns a café in Brattleboro with her husband, Bo Foard.
Kahn has been hunting for mushrooms in Keene for 20 years with a community group that does walks every Sunday in the summers. Everyone in her community foraging group has always been really happy to share their knowledge about mushrooms, she said.
“There’s a real thrill to the treasure hunt aspect of it,” Kahn said. “You go out in the woods and you never know what you’re gonna find.”
Mushroom foraging makes her feel like the world is abundant and giving, she said. It feels to her like an engaging activity that forces you to notice the forest and world around you, which she believes is a rare feeling these days.
“Mushrooms, at their essence, are about connectivity because they’re all connected under the ground in the mycelial layer," she said. "I feel like that connectivity teaches us a lesson about connectivity also."
