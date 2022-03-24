When Alexa Plewa first visited the Cheshire Children’s Museum in Keene last fall, she had two reactions — it was delightful, and it needed better marketing.
“I grew up in Jaffrey, I’ve lived in Keene since 2007, I am a special-education teacher, I do family-based child care,” said Plewa, who also has two young kids. “ … I’m their prime demographic and I’d never been in here before.”
Now, several months later, Plewa is the museum’s new executive director. She sees her mission as twofold: rejuvenate the museum after two pandemic years, and set the stage for it to expand within the next five years.
“We have this wonderful foundation that’s been here for 10 years, but it’s time to elevate it,” she said.
Plewa said she discovered the museum when she asked about holding a party for her daughter in the museum’s birthday room, which turned out to be closed at the time. She soon joined the board of directors and transitioned to executive director on Jan. 14, when the founder and former director, Deb Ganley, decided to step down.
“This came around, and I could not pass it up,” Plewa said. “I just see opportunity everywhere.”
Tucked away in the Center at Colony Mill strip mall, the museum houses all sorts of playful, hands-on exhibits for young kids. Walking around the 5,000-square-foot space on Tuesday afternoon, Plewa stopped by child-friendly versions of a fire truck, grocery store, spaceship, coal mine and more.
At times, she pointed out details she wants to refresh — images of space cut out from magazines that she’d like to replace with a sleeker poster, packages at the grocery-store exhibit she wants to swap for newer goods, a mural of the ocean that could be repainted.
“It needs to be spruced up a bit,” she said, noting that the museum was closed for long stretches during the pandemic.
In September, she said, it will close for at least three weeks so the floor can be redone and two new exhibits added. That includes turning a stage into a TV news desk where kids can play news anchor.
“Can’t you see it?” she said excitedly. “With a desk right there, and the green screen behind it with a big camera operator for kids, a sound boom, the light … and then figure out a way that kids can do like a 30-second video and then it gets emailed to them.”
A rebranding is also in the works, with a new logo and sponsorship opportunities.
Though the museum is generally geared toward younger kids, Plewa said she's thinking of ways to also engage children up to age 14. She’s considering putting in a computer coding exhibit and a climbing area, and has also been taking a wider age range into account during the rebranding.
Over the next six months, Plewa said, she hopes to build a strong board of directors and develop a three-to-five-year strategic plan. She’s actively seeking community members who want to join the board — she’d like to get to nine members, from its current three — or contribute in other ways, for instance by helping to design exhibits.
“We are seeking out community partners, advisers, people that have experience with strategic planning,” she said.
Ultimately, Plewa wants to launch a capital campaign with the goal of moving the museum to a new property in the next five years, so it can live in a new or renovated building of its own. With more space — ideally two stories — the museum could serve more families, and expand in other ways, she said. She has thought about having a child care facility there, and also a catering kitchen, which would allow it to host corporate events in a kid-friendly space.
“There’s so few places that you can go for a corporate or large event that you can bring your children and children are welcome,” she said.
Ganley opened the museum in 2012 at the former Colony Mill Marketplace on West Street. At the time, she had just adopted her daughter, who was 2, from Romania, she recalled.
“I was taking her to children’s museums throughout New England to help with her development, and driving well over an hour away,” Ganley said in an interview Tuesday. “ … And then I had this thought, like, ‘Why don’t we have a children’s museum in Keene?’ ”
It moved to its current location in the nearby Center at Colony Mill five years later. Plewa said it drew an average of 37,000 annual visitors pre-pandemic, both locals and people from out of town or other states.
When Plewa joined the board, Ganley said, “It was a short time before I realized she might be good as a director.” At the time, Ganley had been thinking “that it might be time for someone else to lead the organization to the next step.”
She said she’s excited to see where Plewa takes the organization.
“She has a lot of enthusiasm and some great ideas, and it’s always good to get some fresh, new eyes on the museum,” Ganley said.
Plewa said Ganley leaves an impressive legacy that she hopes to build on.
“The bones are really cool, and they’re here,” Plewa said. “And without the 10 years that have gone into this organization, I would not be able to focus on growing it.”