Monadnock Peer Support will move to a larger location by the end of the year, with plans to expand its programming and offer longer-term temporary housing.
The latter will give people experiencing a mental health crisis a place outside of a psychiatric hospital to live in for up to a few months.
The Keene nonprofit agency, currently on Beaver Street, announced Friday it will purchase the former Woodward assisted living facility at 194-202 Court St. The Woodward merged with Prospect Place in 2016, and the new entity opened Hillside Village on Wyman Road in 2019.
The agency’s board of directors gave Monadnock Peer Support the go-ahead last month to make an offer on the building, according to Executive Director Peter Starkey.
“As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, we wanted to position ourselves for the next 25 years,” he said. “Going into this property really allows us to have that opportunity.”
Nationally, one in five people — or 46.6 million — experience mental health issues, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.
Monadnock Peer Support is a member-run agency that offers free peer support groups, one-on-one peer support, a youth peer support program and a 24/7 peer crisis respite program for people with conditions such as depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder or trauma-related disorders.
Monadnock Peer Support helps 350 Granite Staters annually, according to Starkey.
The Court Street facility will more than triple the agency’s space, he said, and provide opportunities to create new programs and more accessibility for community members with its more central location.
Specifically, Monadnock Peer Support wants to widen its peer respite program.
The free, voluntary program is an alternative to going to a psychiatric hospital for those 18 and older in the midst of a mental health crisis. It is the only program of its kind in the Monadnock Region, Starkey said, and houses two beds.
New Hampshire residents leaving a psychiatric hospital are also able to stay in the program to help ease their transition back into the community.
Program participants have 24/7 access to a peer support worker, and can stay in the facility for up to six nights. They are able to come and go as they please, whether it be to report to work or see friends.
“The idea is people in crisis are capable and aware of what they need oftentimes, but are not given the chance to do that,” said Doug Robertson, the agency’s respite director, “so we aim to avoid coercion and restrictive and clinical-based thinking that’s focused on the diagnosis.”
In fiscal year 2019, 100 percent of people were able to avoid hospitalization in the six months after they stayed in the respite program, and that remained true after one year for 94 percent of them, according to Starkey.
One of its success stories is Jude Grophear, the agency’s wellness program director, who has stayed in respite care.
“It was something that gave me the opportunity to still go to work, but also deal with some really big traumatic stuff that was going on in my life,” she said. “It just gave me the opportunity to step away from home, have support and clear my head ... It was just something that I really, really needed.”
Once settled into the new facility, Starkey said the plan is to create a longer-term respite program, in addition to the current one.
The new program will have three beds that people can use for up to two or three months as they return from, or avoid, hospitalization.
The addition of more beds will help New Hampshire residents, while also saving the state money, according to Starkey.
“A stay in respite, at cost, is probably a little under $1,000 for the week, and the average stay at a New Hampshire hospital of three to four weeks can push upwards of $100,000,” he said. “Of the 35 people we usually serve in [the respite program] a year, that’s millions that isn’t being billed.”
The agency is in the “final stages” of acquiring funding for the new program, Starkey said.
As for the new location, he said Monadnock Peer Support plans to move between November and December. There are a few routine maintenance and cosmetic issues that need to be addressed before the agency reopens its doors to the public, which it hopes to do at the end of January.
Until then, Starkey said, Monadnock Peer Support will continue offering the online programs it started during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, visit the agency’s website at monadnockpsa.org.