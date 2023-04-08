BRATTLEBORO — It’s said that people grow closer over food, but Richard Berkfield’s all about helping people grow closer with the food produced in their region.
Berkfield, 47, of Putney, Vt., is the executive director of locally-sourced food distributor Food Connects in Brattleboro, which he founded 10 years ago. The entrepreneurial nonprofit “works to change the food system,” he said, through educational efforts and “Farm to School” strategies.
“That’s primarily supporting schools with their food, farming and nutrition education goals — so school gardens, curriculums in the classroom and cooking cards,” he said from a conference room at his organization’s office Tuesday.
Food Connects distributes from more than 125 farms and other food producers in southern Vermont, the Monadnock Region and neighboring areas to more than 250 wholesale buyers like colleges, private schools and local food co-ops.
And on March 30, the organization announced that Berkfield had been tapped to join Gov. Phil Scott’s Future of Vermont Agriculture Commission, which the governor created through an executive order in February 2021.
Berkfield said his interest in sustainable local food systems is motivated by seeing the after-effects that the distribution of healthy food can have.
“It’s kind of cliché, but ‘food connects,’ “ he said. “I’m concerned about climate change and the environment, public health, social justice, learning outcomes for kids and rural economic development. What drives me to spend my time in the food system is I think it has pretty powerful ripple impacts into the rest of the economy and society.”
He gave an example of Gilsum-based company Badger, which he said purchases local food through Food Connects to offer its employees in the company’s cafeteria to promote health and wellness.
Berkfield said his appreciation for local food systems comes in part from time he spent in southeast Asia working in refugee camps in the early 2000s.
“I gained a lot of respect for people’s relationships to food, especially refugees who are no longer sustaining themselves with their own farming and relying on donations for their food,” he said.
He participated in programs with UNHCR, the United Nations’ Refugee Agency, for about four years as an English tutor in Thailand near the country’s border with Myanmar. About 95,000 refugees are hosted in Thailand, largely from Myanmar, Voice of America reported in January, citing the Border Consortium, a Bangkok nongovernmental organization. Some of them fled conflict in the 1980s between armed ethnic groups and the Myanmar military, which took over the former Burma in 1989.
Berkfield said the programs also involved training local teachers and developing curricula for schools.
But over time, he said he became motivated to seek ways he could support communities in the United States. He said students he taught from other countries wanted self-sufficiency more than international aid.
“I’m not necessarily disparaging other people from doing that, but it’s just good to recognize the issues you have in your own community and getting engaged there,” he said. “I just caution people about the ‘white-savior’ mentality that a lot of us have.”
When he returned, he moved to Vermont to attend World Learning’s School for International Training Graduate Institute in Brattleboro. There, he received a master’s degree from the institute’s sustainable development program.
In 2008, he became involved with Post Oil Solutions, a Townshend, Vt., nonprofit, which strives to develop sustainable practices that further a “post-oil society,” according to its website. He said the years he was part of the nonprofit, for a time as executive director, laid the groundwork for what would become Food Connects.
Post Oil Solutions “is a community organizing initiative, but I was doing food system work there,” Berkfield said. “ ‘Farm to School’ started there and some distribution started there.”
But he decided he wanted to manage food systems more directly rather than this being just one part of his job.
“The food system programming had matured, and I think the metaphor we landed on was it was time for the kid to go off to college,” he said.
That college was Food Connects, which Berkfield and a board of directors established in March 2013.
Food Connects is currently growing its warehouse storage area, known as the Food Hub, at its facility in the Brattleboro Development Credit Corp.’s Business Park on Browne Court. The expansion totals 10,000 square feet, and the nonprofit is actively fundraising and building food storage to fill the new space.
Berkfield said the organization hopes to complete the project this summer.
“Our plan is to add a 1,600 square-foot cooler and an 800 square-foot cooler, so pretty significant infrastructure for us in our growth,” he said. “We’re also looking to work with current and some new partners.”
The project comes as Berkfield says Food Connects has seen several years of growth in the number of producers it partners with, with distribution doubling during the earlier periods of the pandemic.
“Farm stands and farmers markets seem to be happening more and more,” he said in citing reasons for the organization’s growth. “But I like to think that the ‘farm to school’ work has also encouraged kids to be more open to eating fresh fruit and vegetables.”
A California native, Berkfield grew up in the Bay Area, in a suburb outside San Francisco. His early career involved front-end work in a restaurant where he was a server and later manager. It was his first exposure to food industry logistics.
“The chef really highlighted seasonal foods, and not just locally grown,” Berkfield said. “San Francisco is a great example of a place with a lot of Asian influence. Looking back, there were some amazing supply chains going into that area.”
Berkfield first attended college at the University of California, Santa Barbara where he played on the school’s ultimate Frisbee club team, an experience he said was foundational to later years in his career when he’s been in shared leadership positions. But he soon moved east, attending the University of Colorado Boulder and receiving a bachelor’s degree in cultural anthropology.
“I think the cultural anthropology degree just kind of led me on a path of learning and discovery,” Berkfield said. “I spent a lot of time traveling and living abroad during that time and working in restaurants.”
His travels took him to Puerto Rico and later southeast Asia, where he took up the English tutor role. In the roughly 15 years he’s lived in the Green Mountain State, Berkfield has served in positions including being part of the Vermont Farm to Plate Network’s steering committee and as a Vermont delegate in the New England Food Summit, an annual event organized by Food Solutions New England.
FSNE’s website says it’s a coalition of the six New England states coordinated by the University of New Hampshire’s Sustainability Institute. Its summit ran for multiple years, during which 180 delegates between the six states discussed topics like food recovery and policy and food-chain workers.
Berkfield has also collaborated with groups like the Cheshire County Conservation District and was one of a number of people who helped pilot the Monadnock Menus program in 2013. The program delivered area produce to Monadnock Region schools, businesses and other groups before merging with Food Connects.
Amanda Littleton, district manager of the Cheshire County Conservation District in Walpole, worked with Berkfield in launching Monadnock Menus and said she’s seen him help connect food hubs around the state through their mutual involvement in the N.H. Food Alliance, of which Food Connects is a member. The alliance is a network linking businesses, organizations and communities to promote sustainable local food systems in New Hampshire, its website states.
“He’s been able to share the experiences and the successes he’s had with other small up-and-coming food hubs and learn together,” Littleton, of Chesterfield, said.
She said in all the initiatives she’s participated in with him, she’s viewed him as a “big thinker, but also somebody who’s a doer.”
“He just sort of jumps in and get things done, makes them happen and brings these great ideas to reality,” Littleton said. “Where others would see the barriers, he tries to find the solutions or opportunities.”
Berkfield said his role on the Future of Vermont Agriculture Commission is focused on advocating for in-state distribution of local foods as well as serving as a representative of southern Vermont.
On the panel, Berkfield will work with 10 other members tasked with delivering recommendations to Scott for how the state can maintain a strong agricultural industry.
As for Food Connects’ own future, Berkfield says it faces challenges in who has the power in food distribution and where his organization sources from producers.
“Distribution in general is in the hands of a few very large companies [that are] not community-based — a lot of the infrastructure is centralized,” Berkfield said. “… I think we were prepared just enough for when COVID struck that we could get regionally produced foods into a lot of retail stores cut off from mainstream distribution.”
