Members of Keene’s Parish of the Holy Spirit have come together this holiday season to bring a special, handmade gift to people in hospice care.
JoAnn Fenton, who has been making angel lights for 10 years, said they are a perfect present for hospice patients.
“I just thought it would be a good population to give the angel lights to because it’s just nice to have a lighted angel next to them to remind them that people care and are thinking about them,” she said. “It takes such a toll on the patient and the families when someone’s in hospice.”
For a second year, she posted in the church bulletin, inviting people to make the lights during two-hour workshops.
The ceramic angels are wrapped in battery-powered fairy lights and encased in a glass, usually a vase or cylinder with stars placed against the outsides. Fenton, of Keene, said they take about 10 minutes to make after holes have been drilled into the sides of them.
“They’re fun to make because you use lights and different decorations,” Fenton said.
After learning how to create them at a craft show 10 years ago, she said she chose to give them to hospice patients because her own sister was in hospice and she has a lot of respect for Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services. Fenton, who also used to volunteer with HCS, said she’d been making the lights for a couple of years before bringing on help from her church.
Sareen Sarna, director of growth and development and also the overseer of philanthropy for HCS, said these gifts to patients have been incredible. The angels bring a smile to people’s faces, even if they aren’t religious, Sarna said, and she has found that even after people die, their families will keep them.
“This token just brings so much joy,” Sarna said.
Last year Fenton and her church were able to make 110 angel lights through their workshops.
This year, she said, she and her volunteers got off to a late start, and she’s hoping to see more production next year as she plans to hold a workshop every five weeks during the summer.
She said the response to her workshops has been fantastic. The last workshop of the year was Saturday.
“It’s fun with the workshop because it’s a whole group of people doing it together and you get it done faster,” Fenton said. “It’s just fun to get to know the people that you work with and it’s just a nice community event.”
