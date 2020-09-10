As New Hampshire’s gubernatorial primary ended Wednesday, Democratic nominee Dan Feltes and incumbent Republican Gov. Chris Sununu kicked off what is likely to be a heated campaign season leading up to the Nov. 3 general election.
On Wednesday, following a competitive primary, Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky conceded to Feltes, the state Senate’s majority leader, who secured 52.5 percent of the vote to Volinsky’s 47.5 percent. Sununu easily won his own primary Tuesday.
“I am humbled and honored to be the Democratic nominee for Governor of New Hampshire,” Feltes said in a prepared statement Wednesday morning. “I know the pollsters and the pundits think this a long shot, but we’ve proved them wrong before and I believe in the people, not the pundits.”
On Sept. 2, the University of New Hampshire’s Survey Center released a pre-primary poll showing Sununu leading both Democratic candidates by at least 20 percentage points.
Feltes offered kind words for his primary opponent, saying Volinsky fought hard and focused on the state’s most pressing issues. He was less generous to his general election opponent, calling Sununu out for opposing “paid family and medical leave by trying to call it an ‘income tax’ ” and saying Granite Staters deserve “a governor who is actually pro-choice, not one who just says he is around election time.”
Sununu, on Wednesday, took to Twitter to double down on his criticism of what he described as an income tax.
“We vetoed the Dan Feltes income tax twice, and we’ll stop it for good this November,” the governor wrote, referring to the paid-leave plan. “When New Hampshire says ‘No Income Tax. Not Now! Not Ever!’ we mean it!”
Volinsky, who had waited until late Wednesday morning to concede, congratulated Feltes and also took aim at the governor. “With every veto, Sununu shows he has failed the state as he stops bipartisan legislation over and over again,” Volinsky said in a statement.
He also reflected on his campaign, saying he was hesitant to run in the first place and concerned about causing ”damage to the people and issues I most care about if I lost.”
“We have lost — we went up against a well-oiled money-raising machine that spent twice as much as we did to win by only a few thousand votes.”
Feltes is a third-term state senator who has lived in Concord since 2006, though he’s a native of Dubuque, Iowa. After finishing his law degree, Feltes was employed by N.H. Legal Assistance, where he worked until 2014 representing families of low to moderate income, veterans and seniors.
In addition to his support for a paid family leave program, Feltes has campaigned on a platform that emphasizes long-term clean-energy planning and establishing safe school reopening plans.
State Sen. Jay Kahn, a Keene Democrat who endorsed Feltes, said both he and Volinsky ran strong campaigns. Kahn said Feltes has been vocal on issues important to voters, like education, health care, environmental stewardship and bouncing back from the COVID-19 pandemic, and he thinks those messages will resonate with Volinsky’s supporters.
“I think that Dan will be able to communicate quickly with people that felt strongly about Andru’s candidacy,” Kahn told The Sentinel Wednesday evening. “I think they will see that Dan can be very supportive of the ideas and interests that both candidates were advocating.”
Despite his loss, Volinsky performed well in the Monadnock Region, winning at least 27 of the 31 Monadnock Region communities in The Sentinel’s coverage area.
State Rep. Jennie Gomarlo, a Swanzey Democrat, said she thought Volinsky was the best choice due to his choosing not to take “the pledge,” a New Hampshire tradition in which politicians vow to oppose a broad-based income tax. Gomarlo says she appreciated Volinsky’s unwillingness to cast aside a potential funding source.
“As a member of the ways and means [committee] that deals with the revenue side of the budget, I don’t feel in these tight times anything should be taken off the table,” she said Wednesday in an email to The Sentinel.
Though Feltes wasn’t her first choice, she thinks he will perform well in the general election. “It’s going to be an interesting eight weeks,” she said.
On the other hand, Marilyn Huston, chairwoman of the Cheshire County Republican Committee, said she thinks Sununu will have no trouble securing another term.
She said she was glad to see Sununu win an easy primary victory and commended his respond to the COVID-19 crisis, saying he has kept New Hampshire’s case and mortality rates lower than in other states. Huston said she is confident he’ll continue to manage the pandemic well if re-elected.
“I am really thrilled for the governor,” she said. “And I think it’s going to be an easy slide into a third term.”