Gina Winchester, 24, a stay-at-home mom of four, faces packed days from the start.
Between 6 a.m., when she wakes up, and the children's bedtime at 8:30 p.m., the Swanzey resident manages cleaning, school drop-offs, arts and crafts, Girl Scouts, errands and other day-to-day tasks. And she said this has been a long winter with lots of sick days and doctor visits.
But while shopping with her kids at Market Basket in Swanzey recently, she got an unexpected treat.
Upon entering the store on Feb. 20, Winchester met a woman who said she reminded her of herself at a young age. The woman said she'd been a young mom with six children under the age of 8, including a set of twins.
Winchester has twins, too — Oliver and Lewis, 2, along with Gabriella, 5, and Malachi, 3.
Shortly thereafter, store manager Mike Luciano approached Winchester and said the woman she had just met wanted to do something special for her. He handed her a $100 gift card.
"I was speechless," Winchester said. "It was a very emotional moment."
Luciano then gave each of Winchester's kids a giant rainbow lollipop while employee Shannon Crowe, 22, took over Winchester’s cart so she could have an extra hand to finish her shopping.
Crowe, a Fitzwilliam resident who has been working at Market Basket almost since it opened, said, “I love helping people.”
According to Luciano, the woman who bought the gift card shops at the store regularly but wants to remain anonymous.
Winchester, whose husband, Drew, works long hours as a machinist, said it takes her between 45 minutes and 1½ hours to complete a trip to the grocery store.
Being a stay-at-home mom can become overwhelming, she noted.
“Sometimes I think we are unappreciated for all we do,” she said. “We don’t get lunch breaks or time to socialize with coworkers. Half of the time, when I go to talk to an adult, I am still using my kid voice.”
But the gig also has its perks — including listening to “Baby Shark,” the "Frozen 2" soundtrack and lullabies in the car, baking with the kids, doing arts and crafts and practicing counting to 10.
Winchester used to work at Keene CBD while her mother watched the children. Although it was a nice mental break, she said, she missed her crazy at-home routine.
She wants other stay-at-home-parents to know it’s OK to have a bad day. “You just have to take it one day at a time. None of us are perfect.”
As for the generous stranger, Winchester stressed how grateful she is.
“I want this lady to know how much I appreciate her,” she said. “Sometimes we just need a little pick-me-up. The last couple months have been stressful and overwhelming, and I really needed that.”