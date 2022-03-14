Monday was the deadline for people living behind the Keene Hannaford to leave, and as of that morning, only one couple remained from what multiple people have said was a roughly 15-person camp.
Last week, property owners issued no-trespass notices to those who had been staying behind the supermarket. The action has highlighted questions about how to best help people experiencing homelessness in Keene.
On a frigid Monday morning, the remnants of former campsites were visible through the naked winter trees. In this particular swath of woods, one tent was still in use.
A small path cut through the woods behind the West Street Shopping Center, leading to where one woman has lived with her fiancé for about two years. A lot of the folks who had lived in the camp were there because they had fallen on hard times, she said. But she and her partner had another reason.
“[My fiancé] loves the woods, he loves the snow,” she said. “He doesn’t have much longer on this earth, so he wants to be left alone where he wants to be.”
The woman, who requested The Sentinel not use her name or her fiancé's, grew up in Keene, and her partner is from Florida.
Their campsite had been a good place to stay for it’s proximity to the grocery store, she explained — an important feature for her fiancé, who has difficulty walking longer distances.
Last week, Keene police issued no-trespass orders on behalf of the property owners, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon previously told The Sentinel. The move came after a January meeting with the property managers and the plaza's tenants, who raised concerns over customer and employee safety, according to Dragon, as well as the amount of trash accumulating in the woods.
Kristin McKeon, president of Ellis Robertson Corp. — which co-owns the property with Realties Inc. — told The Sentinel on Friday evening that the decision was a difficult one, and she acted "with a heavy heart." She said she felt it was important that the property owners work with the city and its social service organizations to ensure aid was available to those who wanted it.
And so on Monday morning, the one couple left at the campsite was in the process of packing up their belongings. They weren’t sure where they would go.
The woman said she feels many people hold prejudices against those experiencing homelessness, making it difficult to find employment.
“Just because we don’t have the basic essentials like everybody else has doesn’t mean we’re not human,” she said. “We should be able to be treated like human beings.”
On Thursday, Dragon told The Sentinel that the city would help anyone needing assistance, though not everyone is interested in the services the city offers.
As of that day, two people had decided to go to rehabilitation facilities, and a third had been housed through Southwestern Community Services, Dragon said.
The woman said she wishes there was a designated campground they could go to, where she and her partner could continue living outside unbothered.
She said employees with Southwestern Community Services had been out to check in, and have talked about finding an apartment complex to move into. It’s an option she’s considering, she said. But in the meantime, she wants to stick by her fiancé, who she said is terminally ill with cancer. It’s his wish to spend the remainder of his life in the woods, she added.
Craig Henderson, the Housing Stabilization director for Southwest Community Services, said the organization aims to work with people experiencing homelessness and allow them to lead the way and choose the solutions that work best for them.
“We don’t mandate anything,” he said in an interview Monday. “We’re there if you want to come in but we’re not going to force you to come in.”
SCS has an outreach coordinator, who goes out into the community to connect with people experiencing homelessness, Henderson said. The community-action agency will provide essential goods, including food, water, clothing and blankets.
SCS also has a shelter, and before the pandemic, offered 36 beds. But with the onset of the COVID-19 public health crisis, the organization had to reduce that capacity to meet federal health guidelines. Even before the reduction, the shelter was often near capacity.
Now, SCS shelters are working with a 45-person capacity, Henderson said, but there are still long-term challenges that need to be addressed.
The services that organizations like SCS and Hundred Nights — the shelter on Lamson Street — provide are only “Band-Aids,” Henderson said, and can’t fully solve homelessness in Keene.
Mental and physical health care, substance-use help and education are all areas that could to be bolstered to heal the “pretty big wound” that has been created at a systemic level, Henderson said.
“We are [just] the thing helping folks when they come to the lowest points of their lives,” he said. “We have to deal with the repercussions of a lot of system failures.”
The situation has gotten tougher over the past several years, Henderson said. Four or five years ago, the average length of stay at an SCS shelters were between 60 and 70 days. But now it’s hovering at just over 150 days, he said, and the number of people who have self-identified disabilities has also grown in that same time frame, from about 20 percent to 80 percent.
“We really have a perfect storm,” he said. “We have a market [that’s] edging people out of available apartments at the same time we’re having folks with greater disabling conditions that are less able to earn the means to have an apartment.”
Besides SCS, there are also resources available through the city itself.
Natalie Darcy, Keene's human services manager, said the city is prepared to help people experiencing homelessness, even if all the local shelters are full. The city can put people up in a hotel until more stable housing is found, she said.
The city offers several programs, Darcy said, including fuel and rental assistance, help with medical needs, and support in finding employment.
She noted that the human services department is obligated to learn if the applicant is a Keene resident or not, but staff do their best to connect with applicants’ hometown to discuss what kind of aid might be available.
Applications for assistance can be found online or at the human services office, which is on the second floor of City Hall, Darcy said.
But many are calling for a more grassroots approach to helping those experiencing homelessness in the area.
Henderson said he'd like to have local landlords reach out to SCS about vacancies before listing them on the market.
Angela Pape, a community organizer with the Monadnock Interfaith Project, said the group hopes to start a conversation about options that don’t necessarily involve entering social services.
“MIP isn't advocating for specific approaches but more wanting to start a dialogue and for our community to consider different approaches,” Pape said in an email to The Sentinel on Friday.
She noted that other communities have created safe and legal spaces for people to live outside, and other alternatives could include bolstering support services and expanding affordable housing units.
One of the group's goals is increasing affordable housing in the area, Pape said. MIP is campaigning to create an Affordable Housing Trust Fund in Cheshire County to help provide gap financing for the development of housing units for people of low income.
Out behind Hannaford on Monday, a group of community members gathered with anti-eviction signs and were prepared to help the last remaining couple at the camp in any way they could. A couple of people driving through the back parking lot stopped to share words of encouragement.
"I'm glad to see someone's doing something," one person said from his car. Another stopped to say she had been homeless previously, and said she supported the cause.
Rev. Elsa Worth of St. James Episcopal Church stopped by as well.
"We all want to do the right thing," she said. "But sometimes in this world, it's hard to know what the right thing is."
Sentinel staff writer Ryan Spencer contributed reporting to this article.