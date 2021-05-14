With just over a week until Cheshire TV's contract with Keene is set to expire, the membership of the public access station has rejected a proposal from the city that would have enabled the agreement to remain in place.
On Tuesday evening, the CTV board of directors convened a members meeting to discuss a proposal from the city that would have changed the organization's governing documents to create two tiers of membership. The municipalities that financially support CTV would be "class A" members that are collectively able to appoint an unspecified majority of the organization's board of directors. The existing membership, which elects half of the 12 board members, would become "class B" members who can fill the remaining board spots.
"I don't like the language, I'll be quite honest with you," CTV Executive Director Dave Kirkpatrick told members during the meeting. "I don't think it's an appropriate reaction to what has happened."
The proposal, which CTV members voted down 17-2, follows the city's Jan. 22 notice that it intends to terminate its contract with the public access station due to concerns about actions taken by board members. In the notice, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said the city is willing to work with CTV but also that it wants more oversight.
Currently, the board's 12 members consist of six people elected by the broader membership, one appointed by the city, one appointed by Keene State College, one appointed by the Keene School District and three appointed by board members. The organization receives most of its funding from the city, which contributes $181,800 annually.
After rejecting the city's offer, CTV members voted 16-3 to put forth an alternative proposal, under which participating municipalities would be able to appoint six board members, while CTV's broader membership would be able to elect the other six.
"Neither group could act without some buy-in from the other," Kirkpatrick said. "I think that's very fair and balanced and safe for both of us, which is important."
Dragon did not respond to a question about whether the city would be open to such a request.
CTV's membership is made up of people who host television shows, as well as other community stakeholders, who vote for board members and on other CTV business.
In January, CTV's membership ousted several of the organization's board members after months of concerns about how the board was treating CTV's bylaws. Those concerns included the fact that the previous board missed two election deadlines for members to fill seats on the board of directors.
Shortly after this happened, Dragon notified CTV that the city would terminate the contract. The town of Swanzey, which had also provided financial support to CTV, ended its agreement with the station around the same time.
In a Jan. 22 letter notifying CTV of the city's decision, Dragon cited concerns about the new board's actions — including worries that some of those who pushed for the board turnover are now benefiting financially from the organization. She did not elaborate or name any individuals and also alleged the board had been violating its governing documents.
Board members indicated during Tuesday's meeting that she may have been referring to Kirkpatrick, who was part of the original push against the old board and who is now a paid CTV employee as executive director.
Current board members, however, deny any wrongdoing and say they've only corrected issues that arose under the previous board. They also noted that Kirkpatrick was hired because he was the most qualified candidate for the job at the time they urgently needed to fill the position.
Dragon's January letter said the city would refrain from terminating the contract if CTV agreed to allow Keene — and any other municipalities that financially support CTV in the future — to replace the existing membership.
"This amendment would allow Cheshire TV to continue with its operations in its present corporate form, and it could persuade the Town of Swanzey to continue its funding and participation in Cheshire TV," Dragon wrote. "More importantly it would provide transparency and oversight by the communities financially supporting the organization."
However, the membership rejected that proposal, and the city and CTV began working to reach a compromise on the wording of a new agreement. Under the city's existing agreement with CTV, the contract can be terminated for any reason as long as 120 days notice is given, which will be up next week.
At Tuesday's meeting, a number of members and board members objected to what they saw as the city's efforts to take over the station's operations. However, at least a couple of them thought the organization should accept Keene's terms.
Bill Dow, Keene's deputy city clerk and records manager and a member of CTV, reminded the members that the city plans to cut the station's funding if they didn't do something. He questioned whether there was a plan for how to move forward under those circumstances.
"I'm not necessarily saying I agree with the language, personally," Dow said, "but I think the repercussions of not agreeing with it is far ... scarier in the sense of where we're going to end up."