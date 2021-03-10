LANGDON — Residents kept conversation brief and voted down only one article at Langdon's annual town meeting Tuesday night.
The meeting was not held at the town hall for the first time since 1803, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to socially distance voters. To accommodate, the town moved the session to Fall Mountain Regional High School.
However — to continue what town historians say is an unbroken streak of Langdon holding its meeting in the same location longer than any other New Hampshire community — the moderator first ceremonially called the meeting to order with a small group of voters at town hall. The meeting then reconvened in the high school auditorium to begin the warrant discussion.
The sole article voters rejected asked if the town would raise $27,900 to repair an approximately 10-year-old dump truck.
Road Agent Todd Porter said that, mechanically speaking, the truck is in great condition, so he doesn't see the need for a new one just yet.
However, its steel body is starting to rust, and Porter said it needs to be sandblasted, as does its chassis. The truck also needs new hydraulic hoses and paint, according to the warrant article.
"It's a good solid truck," Porter said. "... I'd like to get another eight to 10 years out of the truck."
Resident Keith Sharp said that, while he agrees the vehicle needs these repairs, it would make more sense to replace its body with a stainless steel one to prevent rust in the future.
To do this, he motioned to table the article until next year's town meeting. The motion was approved unanimously.
Also during Tuesday's hour-long meeting — which residents could watch via Zoom, as The Sentinel did, although people couldn't vote remotely — voters approved raising $902,625 to install a fiber-optic broadband network throughout the town, all of which will be financed through a bond. There will be no impact on taxation, as the bond will be paid for with Consolidated Communication membership fees.
Voters approved the article, which required a three-fifths majority to pass, 85-2.
Other articles that won voters' favor include the town's $608,698 operating budget and raising $15,000 for a new capital reserve fund for town hall repairs.
Residents also approved spending $25,800 to repave aprons — where a driveway meets the road — at Tory Hill Road, Tory Hill Road Extension, Mellish Road, Highway Garage, Russell Road and Kelly Road. And the town will raise $17,000 to improve Upper Hemlock Road and Kelley Road with gravel, culverts and ditching.
Additionally, voters gave the green light to articles allocating funding to the town’s highway equipment capital reserve fund ($40,000), fire equipment capital reserve fund ($30,000) and police cruiser capital reserve fund ($5,000).
Elected without contest on this year's ballot: Nathan Chaffee, three-year term on the selectboard; Diane Collins, three-year term as town clerk; Kathryn Gallagher, six-year term as supervisor of the checklist; Greg Chaffee, one-year term as fire chief; Ronald Batchelder, three-year term as cemetery trustee; Steven Holmes, three-year term as trustee of the trust fund.