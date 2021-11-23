With COVID-19 cases skyrocketing locally and across the state, a city councilor says he plans to request a renewal of Keene's expired mask ordinance.
On Tuesday, Councilor Randy Filiault, who proposed the city's original mask mandate in the spring of 2020, said an email that day from Cheshire Medical Center President and CEO Dr. Don Caruso convinced him Keene needs another one. In a note accompanying regular COVID data updates he emails to area officials and The Sentinel, Caruso said a community mask mandate is needed "more than ever," citing a "huge" jump in the hospital's positivity rate.
According to the update, positivity rate of tests done by the hospital went from 8.5 percent during the week of Nov. 5 to 11, to 16.1 percent for the week of Nov. 12 to 18.
"This goes along with our highest inpatient census of Covid patients to date," Caruso wrote. "Growing staffing issues are putting this community at high risk. There are no beds anywhere and 9-12 patients are boarding in our ER awaiting beds anywhere."
Earlier in the day, during a news conference with Gov. Chris Sununu, State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan offered similar concerns about New Hampshire's increasing case counts. Chan reported 561 new COVID diagnoses and four new deaths. He said New Hampshire officials knew of 350 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 7,627 active infections statewide.
"We are currently seeing the highest level of COVID-19 in our communities that we've experienced at any point in this pandemic," he said.
Asked Tuesday about Caruso's call for a mandate, Filiault confirmed that he plans to propose a new one before the council's next scheduled meeting Dec. 2. He said there are several ways the council could proceed, such as calling an emergency meeting or voting to waive the rules so the request doesn't have to go through the normal ordinance process, which requires two readings before the council and review by a council committee.
About a month ago, Filiault said he was not considering a mask mandate. On Tuesday he said that, in addition to Caruso's email, he's received substantially more requests for a mandate, recently, from other community members, many of whom he said are health care workers.
"On a typical day, I'll get anywhere from three to five emails, texts, calls asking that we seriously consider reinstating the mask ordinance," Filiault said. "In the last few days, it was up to probably a dozen or 15 a day. And most of them were health care workers, and that's what really got my attention, because they were saying that basically we really don't know how bad it is. And I think Dr. Caruso just put the exclamation point on that."