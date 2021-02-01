WINCHESTER — With the building engulfed in flames, firefighters came to the door of the apartment Sam Thayer and her 4-year-old lived in.
They busted down the apartment door. No one was inside.
“At 3:30 in the morning I got a text from my coworker and she said, ‘Are you home? Are you OK?’ and I said, ‘I’m not home, why?’ and she said, ‘Well, your house is on fire’,” said Thayer, 27.
Her son, Mason, had gotten sick on her way home from Keene that evening, she explained, and Thayer asked her cousin in Swanzey if they could stop and spend the night.
It was lucky they weren’t home that night of Jan. 5. Their apartment is uninhabitable, and the living room — where Mason had been sleeping because he liked to drift off to the TV — was right next to where the fire started.
“I don’t think we would’ve done well,” she said. “I don’t think he would’ve recovered from that kind of trauma.”
Winchester firefighters responded to the blaze at 80 Keene Road (Route 10) shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 6, Chief Barry Kellom said previously. The fire started in a second-floor apartment at the north end of the building, he said, and six of the 11 units sustained some fire or water damage.
The fire was determined to be accidental by the N.H. State Fire Marshal’s Office, according to Fire Investigator Anthony Harvey.
“A phone containing a lithium battery was thrown against a metal object, likely puncturing the lithium battery, igniting itself and then nearby combustibles,” Harvey said in an email Monday morning.
And now, nearly a month later, the community is working diligently to get the people affected by the fire back on their feet.
Center Church, which sits across the street from the apartment building, has been collecting donations and meeting with victims one-on-one to find out their needs, according to Pastor Jeremy Miller.
“This is the work of the church, if you will,” he said. “This is our mission. Christ actually calls for us to love everyone, to love our neighbors.”
The church opened its doors the night of the fire for people to stay warm and grab a hot meal, Miller said. Since then, the church has gathered clothing and furniture and started several donation pages for individual families.
“By that Sunday, all the [clothing] donations had been claimed, and then they kept flowing in,” he said.
And for the children who lived in the building, Miller said, Toys for Tots and the Keene Family YMCA are donating toys to replace any lost Christmas presents.
At this point, he said the victims are in need of gift cards for groceries, gas and other necessities. For those who want to donate money, Miller said they can send a check to Salt & Light at 5 Michigan St. in Winchester, with the memo written for “Winchester fire fund.”
For a full list of needs, folks can visit the fire's SignUpGenius page by searching for "Winchester Apartment Fire: Phase 2."
“Imagine you just lost your home, just paid your rent, then you have to find the money to get first month’s rent, security deposit, bedding, furniture, while also paying for a hotel,” Miller said. “So we are taking some of those funds and trying to help support them.”
Kay-Lee Geno’s apartment was mostly untouched by the fire, she said, with just a leftover smoke odor. She and her two daughters were able to move back in the next day.
Because of this, she said, she’s been helping Miller gather up donations.
“I put up multiple Facebook posts about donations and help, and we had all the people in the town with trucks to get furniture,” said Geno, 27.
Others, like Thayer, were displaced by the blaze.
The ceiling of Marsha Spears’ apartment completely disintegrated from smoke and water damage, leaving it uninhabitable.
“I was actually getting up to get ready to go to work ... and I thought my neighbor’s alarm clock was going off because all you could hear was a muffled ringing,” said Spears, 39. “As I was finishing getting ready, I heard a kid upstairs say, ‘Mom we need to get the [expletive] out of here’ ... then I saw the smoke.”
Spears, her husband Eugene and their two sons, Micheal and Ethan, were able to move into a vacant larger apartment in the same building after a few days, she said.
At this point, she said, the family is sorting through the pile of donations they’ve received and doesn’t need anything immediately.
Thayer, who has been staying with her cousin in Swanzey, said the community’s support has been overwhelming. And Mason has handled the situation with remarkable maturity.
“We talk about how the house was on fire and we lost a lot of things but, at 4 years old, he’s telling me, ‘It’s OK, Mama, we’ll just get new things’,” she said. “And I asked him, ‘What do you want me to grab from the house?’ and he just keeps saying, ‘Don’t worry about it, Mama — we can just buy new stuff’.”
In the coming weeks, she’ll be moving to a house in Hinsdale — which she said is closer to her work and has good schools for Mason — through a housing voucher from the apartment building.
“When I first moved to Winchester, I was pregnant with my son, and it took me the five years to get to where I was,” she said. “It feels like I’m going to come out of this better than I ever was before.”