The legal wrangling over a planned schedule change at the Keene School District’s career-education center continued last week, when the Monadnock Regional School District again asked a judge to stop the change from taking effect.
The dispute concerns Keene’s plan to shift its middle and high schools to later start times beginning in the fall. The Cheshire Career Center, at Keene High School, would be affected by the change.
The center serves hundreds of juniors and seniors from the Monadnock, Fall Mountain and Keene school districts.
Monadnock officials have said the new schedule would make it hard for students at the Swanzey-based high school to attend career-center classes, due to scheduling conflicts. Under the district’s current plan, Keene High School’s start time would change from 7:25 a.m. to 8:40 a.m. Monadnock Regional High School starts at 7:30.
On Jan. 8, Judge David W. Ruoff of Cheshire County Superior Court denied a previous request from Monadnock for a preliminary injunction to block Keene from moving ahead with the change. Ruoff wrote that no injunction was needed as the parties planned to resolve the matter quickly through arbitration.
At a Dec. 18 hearing, an official with the N.H. Department of Education — which would oversee the process — said it would schedule arbitration as soon as possible.
But in a new motion, Monadnock says that hasn’t happened quickly enough.
“While all parties are working diligently to identify a workable date, it is not surprising that, given the number of parties and witnesses involved in this arbitration, it is difficult to schedule the arbitration ‘expeditiously,’ ” Megan C. Carrier, an attorney for Monadnock, wrote in the Jan. 21 motion. “The parties are now considering dates in March.”
Previously scheduled commitments, upcoming school vacations and Langdon-based Fall Mountain's interest in joining the arbitration have all complicated efforts to set a date before then, according to the motion.
The start-time change isn’t set to take effect until fall. But Monadnock says it has already begun the process of planning schedules for the 2020-21 school year and needs certainty about the career center’s hours.
“Monadnock cannot complete the scheduling process for these students because, as of now, it is unclear whether they will be able to attend programs at [the Cheshire Career Center] at all,” Carrier wrote. “An order granting Monadnock’s requested preliminary relief would rectify this situation by providing the parties with immediate clarity regarding the 2020-2021 schedule.”
Robert Malay, the superintendent who oversees the Keene School District, did not respond to a request for comment Monday.
Keene officials have said they will work with Monadnock to find a way to accommodate the district’s students, including offering to let Monadnock students attend other classes at Keene High to make up for lost class time at their home high school.
Monadnock’s Jan. 21 motion, however, says that would not work — Keene has semester-long classes that meet daily, whereas Monadnock’s meet every other day and last for a year.
A hearing on the motion had not been scheduled as of early Monday afternoon.
Fall Mountain Superintendent Lori Landry did not return a request for comment Monday.
The Cheshire Career Center offers classes in fields ranging from construction and accounting to horticulture and the culinary arts. It’s one of about two dozen such centers in New Hampshire, where state law provides that quality career and technical education “shall be equally available to students and across the state.”
An agreement between the N.H. Department of Education and Keene, Monadnock and Fall Mountain designates it as the regional provider of career and technical education and says students from all three districts will have access to its programming.
Forty-four Monadnock students were enrolled in career-center classes as of December, according to Superintendent Lisa A. Witte.
Keene has been discussing a possible scheduling shift for years, prompted by research showing that adolescents do better when they don’t have to wake up quite so early.
In their court filings, Monadnock officials have said they were not informed until recently that the change would also affect the career center.
Monadnock has accused Keene of violating the agreement by altering the center’s hours without consulting the other districts. The agreement states that the school districts will “develop mutually acceptable school calendars and class schedules.”
Malay has said Keene never represented to Monadnock that the career-center hours would remain the same after the start-time shift.
He also argued the dispute never belonged in court in the first place, pointing to a different provision in the agreement. It makes the Department of Education “the arbitrator of any dispute” between the districts regarding the contract.