N.H. Sen. Martha Hennessey — a Hanover Democrat whose district includes Charlestown — has endorsed Pete Buttigieg for the Democratic presidential nomination, the Buttigieg campaign announced this week.
Hennessey had previously backed U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., before he dropped out of the race last week.
“As our nominee, I know I can count on Pete to resist the president’s taunts, rise above the gutter politics of this administration, and defeat Donald Trump,” Hennessey said of Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., in a news release. “With our nation in crisis, Pete will be able to unite the country and heal our divides so we can begin the difficult work of tackling the problems this administration has created.”