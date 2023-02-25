As a newly minted veterinarian, Dr. Alexandra Durant’s skills are much in demand.
Last month, Durant, 27, joined the staff of the Keep ’Em Healthy Veterinary Clinic in Troy, entering the profession at a time when it appears there are more pet dogs, cats and other animals.
“I think that during the pandemic, when that first started, a lot of people got a lot of new pets,” she said. “People were home, so they were able to train puppies and be around for the puppy and kitten stages of their pets’ lives.”
A 2021 survey by The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals found that more than 23 million American households — nearly one in five — adopted a pet during the pandemic.
In addition to being very busy, veterinarians must work closely with anxious people at trying times, when their much-loved animals are sick or getting near the end of their lives.
“A good majority of pet owners consider their pets to be family members, and I know my pets are family members,” said Durant, who has a cat, Diesel, and two rabbits, Rocky and Taylor Swift (aka Pebbles). “We want to give our pets the best quality of life possible.”
And veterinarians can’t completely detach from the emotional time at the end of a pet’s life, she noted.
“We’ve seen their pets since they were coming in as a puppy, and now they are 13, 14, 15 years old — it’s like they are our own family members,” she said. “We’ve gotten to know them really well. So, it’s definitely not easy on us either.”
The challenges of veterinary medicine begin with a long and demanding educational process.
Durant, who grew up in the Deerfield, Mass., area and lives in Erving, Mass., got her undergraduate degree in veterinary science from Morehead State University in Kentucky and graduated last September from the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine on the Caribbean island of St. Kitts. All told, it was eight years of school.
“It’s tough all around,” said Durant, who did her clinical year at Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee. “Schooling is definitely hard. It’s tough to get into vet school. Vet school itself is very rigorous — lots of studying.
“And going into practice is just as challenging, but it’s also very rewarding, especially when you can get a firm diagnosis and come up with the perfect treatment plan that works well for everyone involved.”
And there are more options than ever before for treating diseases in animals, including treatment for cancer and coronary disease through veterinary specialists.
Durant said her time in St. Kitts was an eye-opening experience.
Although it’s in a beautiful spot in the Caribbean, there is significant poverty.
“It’s a developing country,” she explained. “It definitely made me realize how much we have here in the U.S.”
The streets were also home to many stray animals, she said, “which is really sad to see.”
Now, she is reacquainting herself with all New England has to offer. She likes to decompress with road trips, and also enjoys hiking, kayaking, reading and exploring.
She went to Frontier Regional High School in Deerfield, Mass., where her parents still live. John Durant is the director of maintenance at Eaglebrook School, and Sherri Durant is the lead parent educator with The United Arc, a nonprofit that helps people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
As for her own career path, Alexandra Durant said she knew from an early age what she wanted to do with her life.
“I’ve always wanted to be a vet,” she said. “I’ve always had a love for animals, so I decided to pursue that dream when I graduated high school.”
The extra help is much appreciated at the Troy veterinary clinic, where the owner, Dr. Andrew Cooke, said in a written statement announcing her hiring, “We welcome Dr. Durant to the Monadnock region and look forward to introducing her to our wonderful clients and their pets.”
