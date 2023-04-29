Kathryn Butterfield knew she wanted to be a music teacher long before most people know what they want to do with their lives. At age 5, she learned to play the piano, and in the 5th grade she began practicing the flute.
Butterfield, of Richmond, has taught at Keene Middle School for 23 years. For three out of eight periods a day, she teaches and prepares her students for choir performances, and during another three periods, she works with band students.
“I can’t believe I’m this lucky that this is what I do for my job,” she said. “I just come in, and all these kids are in here singing and just having a really good year this year.”
In early March, Butterfield announced her plans to retire at the end of the school year to her choir classes after coming together to practice for an upcoming performance.
“I talked a lot about how this career has been so wonderful and special. I told them, ‘I hope all of you find something in your life that you will love as much and feel as sad to have it be over,’ ” she said.
Although Butterfield, 64, can sense her students’ anxiety about who will succeed her, she tells them often that they will be a wonderful group for whoever it is.
“As much as I’m ready to go, it’s certainly going to be different,” she said.
Synergy, the idea that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts, is the heart of the philosophy Butterfield has taught.
“Seeing students gain confidence and self-esteem and learn what it means to work hard in a community and then become proud of a product that maybe they didn’t know they could get to,” she explained. “… They put themselves out there, and they grow, and they feel proud of it.”
Butterfield teaches 180 to 230 students each year, spread across three separate choirs. Because she teaches 6th through 8th grades, she said she’s watched students grow and developed a strong relationship with them, making it easier to keep up with so many kids.
There’s joy in connecting with all students, but she said it can be especially rewarding for her to help kids who struggle in school, and watch how they come to understand music better.
“I believe really strongly in literacy, meaning I want students to be able to learn to read music and not just listen to it and read the lyrics,” she said.
Butterfield herself had a very inspiring music teacher growing up, with energy and passion that helped her find fulfillment through music. She also had strong support from her family.
“Not everybody gets to have families who believe that all children should take piano lessons … I decided when I was 10 that being a music teacher is probably what I should be doing, and I never really strayed from that path.”
Until age 5, Butterfield lived in Turkey because her father was a conscientious objector to the Korean War and his alternative service was to teach there. He was a school principal in Turkey until they moved to Ann Arbor, Mich. When Butterfield was in middle school, her family moved to Ohio and settled down in Columbus.
She began giving private piano and flute lessons in high school, and during that time studied piano to be able to audition and be accepted into Indiana University.
Although she began her undergraduate education there, she received her bachelor’s of music education at Heidelberg College in Ohio in 1980.
She then taught high school in Galion, Ohio, from 1980 to 1991. She and her husband, Jed, moved to New Hampshire when he became principal of Thayer High School in Winchester. She taught music there until 2000, the year she joined Keene Middle School.
Show choirs were a rarity in New England at the time, and she said she was able to convince Principal Jim Day to let her to start one.
“That is something that I’m proud of, because I began something that had never been, and it’s still going really strong,” she said.
Butterfield said she’s experienced a lot of growth alongside her students throughout the years. As she’s gotten better at understanding the kids, she has been able to find better ways to teach them. She feels fortunate to have had people growing up who cared about her and wants to pass that on to whoever needs it.
“I care about who [students] are as individual people,” Butterfield said. “I care about them as human beings, and I hope that they will find something in life, every day, that brings them joy and helps them. I want to tell them to live life to their fullest and care about others and the planet.”
In 2016, Butterfield received a master’s in education with an emphasis on mindfulness from Antioch University New England in Keene. This mindfulness concentration helped her a lot as a person, she said, and in turn, she has been able to communicate those principles of being present to her students.
She tries to teach about places all over the world and educate students on feeling united as part of humankind, and she said Keene Middle School’s tradition of having annual themes has played into this teaching. A few years ago, the theme was the South African idea of “I am because we are” — in other words, we don’t exist separately, but as a community. Butterfield used this as a basis for a lot of her instruction.
“I think relationship and connection is key. If you kind of just stand back and don’t have that connection, I wouldn’t know how to teach that way,” she said. Students “are human beings with all the emotional experiences that I’ve had or am having.”
Her favorite moments throughout her career have been powerful performances at Keene’s annual Kristallnacht Commemoration or when she brought all her classes to sing “You will Be Found” from the musical “Dear Evan Hansen” at one of the yearly shows.
“Just the way students love that song and it spoke to them as people who are searching in life and don’t feel listened to or feel put down and bullied, and yet there’s a space for them,” she explained.
The culture she has helped foster through the expression of music and unity, she hopes, makes students more compassionate and caring toward each other.
And she has valued the opportunity to introduce music to kids who otherwise would have been uninterested.
“Many times, students will sign up just to take what they call an ‘easy A,’ and then it might become the thing they’re most passionate about … The amount of change and how you can inspire or model a certain way of being is really meaningful.”
And after planting the seeds, she’s excited to see where her students go. Just this past weekend she watched one of her former students perform at his doctoral recital.
As for her advice for new teachers, she said there’s value in believing what they’re doing is important and that students shouldn’t have respect demanded from them but modeled.
“I really do believe in one of the belief systems at Keene Middle School, which is modeling. We model what we’re expecting from the students, and we understand that we are all human beings who are growing … We’re really trying to have this be a community.”
In her retirement, she’s looking forward to doing whatever she’d like with her time, whether that be reading, traveling, spending time with her grandchildren or hiking and kayaking. She also plans to continue with MoCo Arts in Keene, where she has directed musical classes for 14 years.
Keene resident Marty Hennum, who was the artistic director of theater at MoCo, worked alongside Butterfield for 14 years and is also a parent to two children who were in music classes at Keene Middle School.
“She’s so passionate about music, education and the joy that music brings. She really cares about [her students] as human beings and their wellbeing in and outside of school,” Hennum said. “She took care of both of [my children] … She helped inspire their love of music. She can really reach any kid, whoever they are.”
