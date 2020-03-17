As shoppers struggle to find basic household goods amid spiking concerns about COVID-19, grocery stores are stepping things up to help meet the demand.
Some area groceries have implemented purchase limits on goods that have been selling out quickly, and others have made announcements about the availability of items requested by patrons of their grocery pick-up services.
Mona Golub, vice president of public relations and consumer services for Price Chopper, which has a Keene store in the Monadnock Marketplace, emphasized that the food supply itself is not in danger. She said only a few items — specifically hand sanitizer, isopropyl alcohol, disinfectant wipes and toilet paper — are taking a bit longer to restock.
Purchase limits have been placed on those items, as well as bottled water, with customers being allowed to purchase only two to four packages of each at a time.
"The 25,000 food items in the store are not in jeopardy," she said. "We've had erratic deliveries [of the in-demand products] every other day or every third day instead of every day."
But while there was plenty throughout the Keene store to eat and drink Monday night, the shelves weren't exactly flush. In the bread aisle after 9 p.m., Thomas-brand mini croissants were up for grabs, along with a couple of packages of blueberry English muffins and some misplaced bags of candy. A single bread loaf sat on the bottom shelf, and it was gone minutes later.
Over in meats were several packages of a "meatball and meatloaf mix" of beef, pork and veal, but straight hamburg was nowhere to be found. And in the pasta section, it was mostly elbow noodles, lasagna and tri-color rotini. There were two boxes of standard spaghetti; both had been opened.
COVID-19 has shoppers in a frenzy, and many are stocking up on items that have been hard to come by. Despite people's tendency to stockpile household goods during an uncertain situation, Golub urged shoppers to be considerate of others.
"Everybody's got needs," she said. "We need to be respectful of the fact that everyone wants to get some [of these items] and there's plenty to go around."
Price Chopper's business hours have been pared down from 24 hours to closing between 1 and 6 a.m. Golub said overnight closures make it easier for workers to fill shelves for the following day and thoroughly clean.
Pick-up and delivery hours will continue as scheduled, but the notice also said time slots are in high demand and asked that customers be patient as the chain works to adapt to changing circumstances.
As in other stores, toiletries and cleaning supplies at the Market Basket in Swanzey are in high demand, with some shelves so bare Monday it wasn't immediately clear what was supposed to be on them.
Orange signs that read: "Due to limited availability, we are temporarily out of stock," are posted throughout the store.
Food items such as dry pasta, tomato-based sauces, potatoes, bananas, certain types of frozen vegetables, canned tuna and rice dishes are also running low in supply. So is bottled water.
A handwritten message on a large sign at the store's entrance urges customers to be patient, and it notes that the store is still receiving deliveries on a daily basis. "Together we will get through this," it says.
Market Basket officials were not reachable for comment Monday afternoon.
Hannaford, another grocery chain with a local presence, posted a notice informing customers who order groceries for pick-up that the store may have to make substitutions for some of the items that are in short supply, though customers will have an option to decline those substitutions.
According to Ericka Dodge, the company's manager of external communications, there may be a purchase limit for products that are in high demand, particularly hand sanitizer, toilet paper and other paper products.
She said the chain has been in close contact with its suppliers to keep shelves as full as possible and advised customers against panic buying, or buying far more than they need.
"It is important for all of us at this time to be mindful of other customers who also have needs," Dodge said. "So to that end, we encourage customers to purchase what they need and leave some for others."
Smaller store, same problem
Larger grocery chains aren't the only ones dealing with a higher-than-average demand for household goods.
Willy Gomarlo, grocery manager at Gomarlo's Shop n' Save Supermarket in Swanzey, said things have been a bit hectic recently as the store scrambles to keep its shelves stocked. He said suppliers in Boston have been having a lot of difficulties, and major warehouses have been "shutting people out."
Gomarlo's was able to pick up some inventory Sunday, rather than waiting for the delivery that would have come Monday, but the store is not expecting anything else from its supplier until Thursday. While circumstances have been more demanding than usual, Gomarlo said the store is getting by.
"We're holding our own; we're doing OK," he said. "A lot of us are family, so we've all put in extra time to make sure the shelves are stocked."
He added that all staff members have been working seven days a week to try to make sure the store is consistently replenishing its inventory.
Like the store's larger counterparts, Gomarlo's has also implemented a purchase limit of one pack per person on toilet paper, noting that the store also has single rolls in stock. But unlike some bigger grocery stores, the purchase limit is restricted to toilet paper and not other products.
C&S Wholesale Grocers, a Keene-based distributor, did not immediately return a request for comment.
However, in a notice on the company's website, signed by CEO Mike Duffy, C&S says it has been "closely monitoring the situation and making the appropriate preparations in all areas of our company."
The notice says C&S is focusing on ensuring that shoppers, particularly those in impacted areas, are able to access the grocery items they need.
Questions about the availability of household goods is far from solely a local concern. Grocery stores in other states have reported similar problems.
"Due to overwhelming demand, we are currently experiencing shortages and out of stocks on many household staples,” Ashley Flower, public relations manager at the Giant Co., told the Washington Post. “We are focused on getting back in stock as soon as possible."
Giant Co. runs 186 grocery stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.
Like Golub, N.H. Gov. Chris Sununu — speaking at a televised news conference Sunday — emphasized that grocery stores still have food in stock, and that any shortages right now are affecting paper products more than other grocery items.
If the situation worsens, he said, the state is prepared to take whatever actions are required to mitigate the problem, although he didn't offer specifics.
"If we get to a crisis point, of course the state stands ready to do whatever we have to do," he said. "But we're nowhere near that level right now."
Sentinel staff writers Kelly Choate and Anika Clark contributed to this report.