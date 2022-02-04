The winter storm that arrived overnight is making for an icy Friday morning in the Monadnock Region, knocking out power for roughly 3,700 households and leading to the closure of schools throughout the area.
As of 9 a.m. roughly 2,600 Eversource customers in the Monadnock Region were without power, with the outages concentrated in southwestern Cheshire County including the communities of Chesterfield and Westmoreland, according to the company’s online outage map. Farther north, about 1,100 Liberty Utilities customers were without power Friday morning, concentrated in Walpole, Surry and Westmoreland, according to that company’s outage map.
Both companies are still evaluating when service will be restored, according to their websites.
Meanwhile, the storm has also led to the closure of all local schools, according to WMUR. Some schools have a traditional snow day, while in other districts, students are learning remotely. Both Keene State College and Franklin Pierce University in Rindge canceled in-person classes and are limiting on-campus services Friday.
Cheshire County remains under a winter storm warning until 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The mixed precipitation that began the day is forecast to change to snow by early afternoon, with total sleet and snow accumulations up to 4 inches possible in the Keene area.
