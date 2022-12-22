The Monadnock Region is bracing for heavy rainfall and high winds, followed by frigid temperatures headed into the holiday weekend.
Jon Palmer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said area residents can expect temperatures in the mid-30s Thursday night, accompanied by about an inch of steady snowfall.
That snow will turn to heavy rainfall around midnight for areas of lower elevation. Palmer said that precipitation is expected to last through the majority of Friday, with the temperature rising to near 50 degrees.
However, that warmer weather will be short-lived, with wind speeds picking up Friday and reaching as high as 40 mph. They will usher in a cold front that could result in a flash freeze, with temperatures dropping dramatically late in the day Friday. By Saturday morning, Monadnock Region residents can expect to wake up to 10-degree temperatures.
"With winds getting factored in Saturday, we can expect windchill values of single digits below zero," he said. "That cold is going to hold on for Christmas morning as well."
Palmer said the sudden deep freeze could result in lots of black ice on roads Friday night and Saturday morning.
The weather could also lead to power outages.
According to a news release from Eversource Wednesday, the combination of soaking rain and strong winds can more easily bring down trees and tree limbs onto power lines and equipment, causing outages.
Following the restoration of power to 121,500 households after last weekend's snowstorm, the company said it's already monitoring potential trouble spots and is standing by for the coming weather. Eversource said it's "bringing in hundreds of outside crews to assist with restoring power if needed."
The energy company also urged its customers to make sure cellphones are charged and to assemble or restock a storm kit. It should consist of flashlights, batteries, water, non-perishable foods, pet food and any needed medications, the company said.
The Brattleboro Fire Department issued a news release Wednesday, writing that the fire department and local public works department are monitoring the weather closely, preparing for fallen trees, downed wires, power outages and icy roadways.
"It is important to remember to treat all downed power, telephone, and television cable lines as being live," the news release reads. "Stay a safe distance away from any line and call 911 to report the incident."
The fire department urged people to use precautions with candles, generators or any other portable lighting if they lose power.
The department also warned that the potential for snow melt in higher elevations Friday could cause flooding in lower areas.
"In the event you come across a flooded roadway, do not drive through it, stay away, and select an alternate route," the fire department wrote.
Keene's Public Works Department is also gearing up for the storm, writing in a Wednesday Facebook post that it will treat roadways as conditions develop.
"We are in the process of looking at our known drainage problem areas and checking bridges and culverts for obstructions as we anticipate some heavy rain starting with snow early Thursday evening, turning to rain overnight," the post reads.
The Keene Family YMCA will be open during its normal business hours to any Monadnock Region resident who loses power, the organization said in a news release today. People can use the showers, restrooms and Wi-Fi. The Y is open today and Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's closed Sunday.
