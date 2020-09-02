The Business Journal of Greater Keene, Brattleboro and Peterborough and The Keene Sentinel will host a live-streamed online awards presentation next week recognizing the achievements of young professionals.
Originally planned as a live event in March, the 2020 Trendsetters Awards recognition was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, 12 winners will be honored during a video broadcast produced by AMT Productions. The event is free. Anyone who purchased tickets for the March event can contact The Sentinel’s business office for a refund.
Terrence Williams, president of The Sentinel, said he is disappointed that the Trendsetters could not appear in person to receive their awards, but given the need for everyone to be safe, a remote event was arranged.
“We hope the winners don’t feel shortchanged, not being able to have a networking event and celebrate broadly with their friends and family,” he said. “We’re excited nonetheless with the program we’ve planned and feel it will do justice to the amazing achievements accomplished by these young professionals.”
The program will be live streamed to The Sentinel’s website and to The Sentinel’s Facebook page and is made possible by lead sponsor Markem-Imaje and award sponsors Clark Mortenson Insurance and Financial Services and Savings Bank of Walpole. Also sponsoring the event are C&S Wholesale Grocers, Franklin Pierce University, Nathan Wechsler Accountants and Business Advisors, Monadnock Design Studio, Connection and Colony Mill Historic Mill Apartments.
City Councilor Michael Giacomo, an earlier Trendsetter winner and member of the Keene Young Professionals Network (KYPN), will emcee the event, as he’s done in the past. Videos of each winner have been produced by digital staff at The Sentinel, and photos of the winners receiving their awards have been prearranged. KYPN, The Sentinel’s partner in the event, will receive a donation from the newspaper.
All the Trendsetters were profiled in the March issue of the Business Journal, copies of which went to all Sentinel subscribers and were available at various local newsstands. Anyone needing a copy can contact Williams at twilliams@keenesentinel.com
Recognized this year are Rachel Eschle, Derek Scalia, Derek Paul, Elizabeth Wood, Dr. Jonathan Norris, Lindsey Masterson, Michael Remy, Chelsea Szalanski, Ashley Guion, Sarah Costa, Jordan Sharra and Mari Brunner.
This is the second online event The Sentinel has held this year. AMT Productions staged the recent Ruth and James Ewing Arts Awards from The Marriott.