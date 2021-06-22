PETERBOROUGH — DiVINE on Main, which plans to offer wine and tapas in a laid-back environment, is on track to open in downtown Peterborough, potentially by the end of summer.
Before the bar opens at 32 Main St., owner Lisa Witte said the space, next to the Mariposa Museum & World Culture Center, needs some interior renovations, including adding a bar and kitchen, as well as an accessible entrance and restroom.
“Aggressively, I’d love to see us open in September,” Witte, 50, of Peterborough, said. “Realistically, knowing just how busy those folks are in the building industry, it may be later.”
Witte has been the superintendent of the Monadnock Regional School District since 2015 and said she remains dedicated to that role while pursuing the new business, adding that she reserves work on the business for nights and weekends.
“I do not intend to leave Monadnock any time soon,” she said, adding that she recently signed a three-year contract renewal. “I’m committed to my role as superintendent. But if the pandemic has taught me anything — there’s been a lot of lessons, but one of them is if you have a dream and you have something you wanted to do, and the opportunity presents itself, you really ought to take advantage of the opportunity, because you just never know when you’ll have another opportunity.”
Witte said she has dreamed of owning a small business and has half-jokingly told friends and family for years that she wants to open a wine bar.
“In my younger years — after college, through graduate school and even early on in my teaching years — I always worked in the food industry, in restaurants as a server and also as a bartender. So it’s just an atmosphere I always really enjoyed,” she said. “... And when I moved to Peterborough in 2017, I thought, ‘This would be a great little town to do something like that.’ And so I just kept watching for the right space.”
Witte looked at several different spaces before signing a multi-year lease at the 32 Main St. location this spring, she said.
“The location is perfect, because if I did this, I wanted to be in that downtown footprint where people would be walking, and they’d be going from store to store, stop in here, visit for a little bit and move on to the next,” Witte said.
She envisions DiVINE on Main as “sophisticated but not pretentious,” with a variety of “resident wines” on the menu permanently and a rotating selection of “guest wines.”
“Just a place where folks can come, sip, grab a small plate of tapas and meet up with friends,” Witte said. “It’s casual fun. That’s it. I kind of view it as a meeting place to sit and chat.”
She added that she has not yet determined the hours for DiVINE on Main, but it is “not a late-night place, for sure. This is not a nightclub, … just a place for friends to meet up and pass the time.”
Witte also said she hasn’t figured out how many people will work at the bar but said a few employees would be able to handle the roughly 60-seat space, including several outdoor tables on an attached porch.