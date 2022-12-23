High winds, rain and weather advisories have preceded the holiday weekend in the Monadnock Region as part of a storm front sweeping through New England from Thursday into Saturday.
In Cheshire and western Hillsborough counties, a wind advisory is in effect until 2 a.m. Saturday, while the region has a flood warning until noon today, according to Nikki Becker, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.
“This is a pretty quick-moving system, so by tonight and later this afternoon, it’s going to be moving out of the area,” Becker said this morning.
A flood watch remains in effect until Saturday morning, she said.
Some rainfall arrived in the region Friday morning, with 1.24 inches of rain reported in Jaffrey by 7 a.m. while Keene reported 0.38 inches, Becker said. Although Becker noted some areas of the state, such as Concord, received traces of snow overnight Thursday, it didn’t accumulate in Cheshire and western Hillsborough counties.
Morning winds in Keene today were measured at 28 mph at 8:14 a.m., down from gusts to 33 mph at 8:01 a.m., Becker said. In Jaffrey at 8:01 a.m., readings measured 25 mph.
“[Friday] evening is when you start to see a slow decrease to your gusts, below wind advisory with some occasional wind advisory gusts,” Becker said. “But it’s still going to be breezy.”
She said the region is still expected to receive wind gusts of up to 25 mph throughout Christmas Eve.
Temperatures swelled to 50 degrees this morning as a warm front moved through the Monadnock Region, but as the winds decrease, so will temperatures. It’s expected to drop into the teens in Keene tonight, and the wind chill could drop to minus-7 degrees.
The winds expected into the weekend could lead to power outages, and the flash freeze anticipated for tonight could cause black ice, Becker cautioned.
Utility providers were reporting a small number of power outages in the Monadnock Region Friday, with Eversource indicating about 31 outages at 9:30 a.m. in southwestern New Hampshire. Liberty Utilities reported Acworth as its most impacted area in the region with 80 customers out, as did the N.H. Electric Co-Op, with 287 outages in the community. Liberty tracked a combined nine outages in Langdon and Alstead while NHEC reported 49 outages in Marlow, 99 in Langdon and 106 in Charlestown.
The Monadnock Food Co-op posted on Facebook this morning it was without power and will remained closed until power is restored.
The Keene Family YMCA said in a news release Thursday it will be open to anyone who loses power, on Friday from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. and on Saturday from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. The facility is closed Sunday for Christmas Day.
