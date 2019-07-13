Windham Movement Apparel is transitioning into a mobile boutique in time for back to school this August.
Francesca Bourgault, proprietress, says “time and sustainability have been on my mind for a while now. My customers are busy people, parents primarily, who lead lives with very little time for shopping with children.”
Going mobile, she adds, keeps her personally connected and hands-on.
The business opened its doors in November of 2016 when Bourgault saw a need in the Connecticut River Valley for locally sold apparel, footwear and accessories geared specifically toward dancers, yogis and circus artists. Her business has been in downtown Brattleboro for the past three years. Its final day at its 2 Elliott St. location is Sunday, July 28.
Pop ups will begin the week of Aug. 19 — in Keene, Brattleboro and surrounding towns — Bourgault said.
Information: WindhamMovementApparel.com