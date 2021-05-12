PEMBROKE — The forensic audit to analyze ballots and voting machines from Windham’s Nov. 3 election got underway Tuesday morning in Pembroke, with officials offering introductory comments to those attending in-person and saying the process will be transparent.
The audit, being held at the Edward Cross Training Center, drew about three dozen attendees, including Windham residents and others from the public. A livestream of the audit is also available at www.doj.nh.gov.
The day began Tuesday with the arrival of the four AccuVote machines from Windham. The sealed boxes containing the ballots from the Nov. 3 Windham election followed with the remainder of the first day used to sign off and verify all materials upon arrival.
All materials arriving at the Training Center were escorted by State Police.
The audit comes after months of uncertainty due to a state recount of District 7 state representative votes from the Nov. 3 election that showed big discrepancies between a state recount and the town’s numbers.
Town vote counts gave the four Republican candidates running for District 7 state representative the top tallies and the win, but only 24 votes originally separated GOP candidate Julius Soti from Democrat Kristi St. Laurent, who then requested the recount, held Nov. 12.
The state’s recount number differed considerably from the Windham totals, giving GOP candidates nearly 300 more votes each, but St. Laurent lost 99.
That led to the passage of Senate Bill 43, signed by Gov. Chris Sununu, paving the way for a forensic audit to find out what happened.
Windham Selectmen picked Mark Lindeman, of Verified Voting, to be the town’s designee for the audit. The state then chose Harri Hursti as their representative and jointly the town and state picked Philip Stark to complete the audit team.
After Selectmen voted 3-1 to choose Lindeman, many came out to voice opposition, including Selectman Bruce Breton who endorsed Jovan Pulitzer for the job instead.
Selectmen also faced a contentious crowd during a meeting earlier this month, with many voicing support for Breton, Pulitzer and claiming the audit process would fail to be transparent.
Former President Donald Trump also took notice of the Windham audit last week, calling out “the great Patriots of Windham, New Hampshire for their incredible fight to seek the truth on the massive Election Fraud which took place in New Hampshire and the 2020 Presidential Election.”
But during his weekly news conference last week, Gov. Chris Sununu emphasized New Hampshire does it right when it comes to elections, adding that doing an audit of “300 votes out of about 800,000 cast doesn’t define massive voter fraud by any means.”
Other Windham officials, including St. Laurent, have said they agree with the governor. They are relying on the audit to find out what happened.
Hursti took time Tuesday to introduce himself and explain how the audit would be handled, how machines would be analyzed and how the 10,006 Windham votes cast back in November would be studied.
“We have been trying to figure out the best way you get informed and to understand what’s going on,” he said. “I really understand where you are and how difficult it is sometimes. We want to be as inclusive as we can.”
Hursti said the goal is to be as transparent as possible. He answered many questions Tuesday from those attending in person and added security would be tight around the building.
The audit will take place in several phases, Hursti said, with each phase designated for the specific study of materials.
And although Windham’s four voting machines are aging, Hursti said the AccuVote is still “one of the more secure machines” and one of the most studied.
Lindeman said he has no idea where the audit will lead.
“And (I have) no knowledge of what caused these discrepancies,” he said.
Tuesday’s audit work concluded mid-afternoon. Stark is expected to join the process Wednesday.