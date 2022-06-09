We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
WINCHESTER — The town’s first solar array has been installed at the Winchester Wastewater Treatment Plant, officials announced Wednesday.
The 297-kilowatt array — installed by Brentwood-based ReVision Energy — is estimated to produce nearly 390,000 kilowatt-hours of solar electricity annually, according to a news release from ReVision Energy.
The release notes this is equivalent to offsetting more than 381,000 pounds of carbon each year, about the same amount of carbon that would be sequestered if 2,682 trees were planted.
The project was financed through a power purchase agreement, the release says, which means there was no upfront cost to the town. The costs were provided by an impact investor and, after five years, the town will have the option to purchase the array.
Between now and year five, the estimated savings for the town is about $18,500, according to the release.
“Our goal is to look at other opportunities for solar in Winchester and how solar could benefit the Town as a whole,” Town Administrator Karey Miner said in the release.
Winchester is celebrating the new installation at a ribbon cutting Monday at 2 p.m. at 64 Duso Road. The public is welcome to attend.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.