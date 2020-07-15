A Winchester woman was sentenced Tuesday to more than five years in federal prison after admitting to trying to buy $4,500 in drugs to distribute, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Concord.
Alysha DeJesus, 25, pleaded guilty in February to one count of attempted possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute involving cocaine and more than 40 grams of fentanyl.
DeJesus was one of 11 people indicted in the case, which arose from a DEA investigation of a drug-trafficking operation based in Lawrence, Mass., according to affidavits filed in court.
The operation was selling fentanyl and cocaine to “dozens of sub-distributors” from Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine, according to an affidavit written by Nashua police Detective Ian Day-Lewis, who is part of a federal drug task force.
Investigators intercepted thousands of electronic communications between at least 50 or so unique numbers and two different phone numbers that agents were monitoring over two weeks in February and March 2019, Day-Lewis wrote. Most of the messages had to do with drug distribution, according to the affidavit.
In June, agents seized two other phones believed to be associated with the operation and used one to communicate with customers undercover, Day-Lewis wrote.
In one of those communications, a customer later identified as DeJesus ordered about 150 grams of fentanyl and two ounces of cocaine for $4,500. DeJesus was arrested after arriving at the rendezvous in a Nashua parking lot in a black Mercedes with the cash, according to the affidavit.