WINCHESTER — Cherie Rowe already feels fabulous, but now the Winchester resident has a chance to demonstrate it in a national contest raising money for breast cancer education and support.
Rowe, a master gardener who works with people and businesses throughout the area, is participating in the first-ever "Fab Over 40" competition. More than 1,000 women nationwide have entered, according to Mary Hagen, a spokeswoman for the contest. Rowe is currently in third place in her group of 65 women, the top 15 of whom will move to the next round when voting closes Thursday night.
"I feel totally fab over 40," said Rowe, who celebrated her 58th birthday Monday and added that her extensive outdoor work helps her stay in great shape. "... Every day you wake up, it’s like Christmas morning. You can’t wait to start your day."
The winner, who is expected to be announced in October following seven more rounds of voting, will receive $40,000, a "Spa-cation" in Arizona, and be featured in a two-page spread in NewBeauty Magazine. The national print and online publication focuses on the beauty industry, including information on makeup, skin care and spa products and treatments.
"I think it would be so cool for someone around this area [to win]," Rowe said.
A victory for Rowe, she said, would demonstrate that beauty is everywhere. If she wins, she added that she would donate some of the prize money to local organizations close to her heart, like the Monadnock Humane Society and the Penguin Plunge, the largest annual fundraiser for Special Olympics New Hampshire. Additionally, Rowe said she would use her winnings to pay some bills, and develop a website for her gardening business.
"I would never go on vacation with it," she said. "That’s not me. I would put it to good use."
The online Fab Over 40 contest, sponsored by a Delaware-based company of the same name, is part of a marketing campaign to raise funds for the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Hagen said. Anyone can cast one free vote per day on the Fab Over 40 website, and purchase additional votes for $1 apiece.
Hagen said Fab Over 40 will donate 75 percent of contest proceeds to the national nonprofit, which provides services including early detection and diagnosis resources and support for people undergoing breast cancer treatment. The other 25 percent will cover the cost of administering the contest, she said.
"We are very excited about our partnership with the [National Breast Cancer Foundation] and looking forward to contributing to this amazing group when the competition is over," Hagen said in an email Monday.
Rowe said the contest first came across her radar a few weeks ago. She submitted her information, and heard back from the organization that she had been selected to participate.
"And so I loaded up all my photos that I could," said Rowe, whose page on the Fab Over 40 website includes a brief question-and-answer, as well as photos of herself — which she added were difficult to find. "I’m always taking pictures of my gardens, so there’s barely any pictures of me."
Voting opened last Monday, and since then Rowe said she's been promoting it on her personal social media pages, and talking it up with friends. She also enlisted the help of her 29-year-old son, Max Beebe of Keene, to design a pamphlet that she plans to distribute throughout the area.
The initial round of voting closes Thursday at 10 p.m., and Rowe is confident that she'll be moving on to the next round.
"I feel good about it," she said, before quickly correcting herself. "I feel great about it."
To view Rowe's Fab Over 40 web page, and cast a vote for her, visit votefab40.com/2021/cherie-rowe.