Police said they arrested a Winchester woman Thursday afternoon near the intersection of routes 9 and 10 after a roughly 30-minute pursuit that began in Hillsborough County.
Rhonda Marquis, 34, is charged with one count each of disobeying an officer and driving after suspension, both misdemeanors, Keene Police Sgt. Thaddeus “T.J.” Derendal said Friday morning. Officers in Keene arrested her at about 2:45 p.m. Thursday after deploying spike strips to stop her car.
The pursuit began as a motor vehicle complaint around 2:10 p.m., according to Hillsboro Police Department Lt. Christopher Parsons. Hillsboro police received a report of a gray Dodge Dart sedan allegedly passing vehicles in the breakdown lane in a construction zone on Route 9 in Henniker, he said.
Parsons stopped the car, he said, and began talking to Marquis before she drove away from him, continuing west on Route 9. Stoddard Police and the Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the pursuit before Keene police were able to stop the vehicle using spike strips, Derendal said.
Marquis was released on personal recognizance, Derendal said. She is scheduled to be arraigned in 8th Circuit Court Oct. 25. Parsons said Marquis could face additional charges in Hillsborough County.