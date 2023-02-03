WINCHESTER — Voters are set to gather Saturday morning for the annual town and school district deliberative sessions, which are scheduled back-to-back at Winchester School.
During Saturday’s meetings, voters can discuss and amend warrant articles for both the town and school district before voting them up or down at the polls in March. The town session is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., followed by the school district meeting at 12:15 p.m.
Budget proposal: $4,394,127, up $523,138, or 13.5 percent, from the $3,870,989 budget voters approved last year.
The increase stems largely from rising costs for the town, Selectboard Chairwoman Lindseigh Picard said. This ranges across multiple departments, from an increase in utility costs to funding salaries in the police department and a part-time administrative position for the town, Picard said in a phone interview Wednesday.
“It’s based around increases for all of us. Things like electric, gas, those are where the biggest increases are,” she said. “A lot of little things added up to this overall.”
If the budget proposal fails at the polls next month, a default budget of $4,150,895 would take effect.
Other warrant articles include:
Whether to raise $40,000 to support yearlong youth activities with ACCESS. The selectboard voted 4-0-1, and the budget committee 4-0, to recommend this article, which was submitted by petition. ACCESS provides mentorship and a safe place for students in the Winchester School District with afterschool programming and summer camps.
Appropriating $4,000 to purchase equipment for all public board and committee meetings to be live streamed and video recorded. The selectboard recommended this article 5-0, but the budget committee was split 2-2.
To see if voters will authorize the selectboard to enter into a five-year lease-to-purchase agreement for a 2024 Freightliner M2106 dump truck, for a total cost of $191,493. The article also asks voters to raise $43,008 for the first year’s payment. The selectboard recommended this article 5-0, but the budget committee was split 2-2.
In 12 separate warrant articles, voters are asked to raise and appropriate a total of $304,522 to various capital reserve funds for purposes ranging from first responder equipment and vehicles to culvert repair and maintenance for the town’s electronic balloting device. Another warrant article would establish a new wastewater treatment plant solar array capital reserve fund, and add $104,517 to that account, to purchase a solar array for the facility.
A pair of articles submitted by petition would alter the way Winchester handles public meetings. One would require a public meeting notice to include an agenda for that session (which isn’t currently required). Another article would move future deliberative sessions and elections from Winchester School to town hall.
To view the full Winchester town warrant, visit bit.ly/3JxmNRf.
Budget proposal: The district’s $13,089,941 budget proposal is up $422,071, or 3.3 percent, from the $12.7 million budget voters approved last year. Both the school board and budget committee unanimously recommend this year’s proposal. If voters reject the budget at the polls, a default budget of $13,250,829 would take effect.
Other warrant articles include:
A two-year collective bargaining agreement with the Winchester Teachers’ Association. The contract would include wage and benefit increases estimated at $74,592 in 2023-24 and $72,937 for the following year. Voters cannot alter contract proposals at deliberative sessions because the union and district have already ratified them. The budget committee and school board both unanimously recommend the agreement.{/div}
Raising $125,000 from taxation for the district’s building improvements capital reserve fund.
Adding up to $25,000 to the district’s expendable trust fund for special education from any unreserved fund balance available at the end of the current school year.
To view the full Winchester School District Warrant, visit bit.ly/3HPSJPo.
After finalizing the articles on Saturday, Winchester voters will get the final say on the town and school district warrants at the polls on March 14, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Winchester School.
In addition to the warrants, residents will be voting for open positions in town and school district government. Positions on the ballot include one seat each on the selectboard and budget committee, and two seats on the school board. Filing for open positions began Jan. 25, and ends Friday at 5 p.m. Those wishing to file should contact Town Clerk Jim Tetreault at 603-239-4951, extension 2.
