WINCHESTER — Voters at Saturday's annual deliberative session moved the proposed operating budget and all other warrant articles to March's ballot in just under three hours, with some amendments and little debate.
This year's session brought in about 60 of the town's 2,832 registered voters — roughly the same as in previous years.
Most warrant articles came and went without pause, while discussion on one ended with a resident storming out of Winchester Town Hall.
Leo Freeh, of Back Ashuelot Road, condemned a request to raise $30,000 from taxes to support youth programming activities through ACCESS — an out-of-school program provider for Winchester students from kindergarten through eighth grade.
The program's services include a four-week summer camp, before- and after-school enrichment activities and free events for Winchester kids and families.
Though voters amended the article from $40,000 to $30,000 — due to an unforeseen grant awarded to the organization — Freeh said he's frustrated by the impact this would have on his taxes.
"You are asking us to pay for things we all had to pay for. I had to pay for my daughter to go to camp, I had to pay out of my own pocket for daycare," he said. "... our school has become a daycare where parents can ditch their children for seven or eight hours a day and then dump them there at the end of the day because they don't want the responsibility to take care of their children. You made that child. You take care of it."
Following his comments, Freeh swiftly grabbed his coat and left the town hall before anyone could offer a rebuttal.
As he walked toward the door, he said, "You people are destroying this town. Thanks so much."
Beth Baldwin, the program's director, told The Sentinel after Saturday's session that ACCESS has asked for and received $30,000 from taxpayers for years.
Aside from Freeh, all other Winchester residents who spoke about the article Saturday were in favor of providing funds for ACCESS.
"I want to commend the ACCESS program for keeping our children active, learning and safe. That's important as a town for our children to be actively learning and engaged in a safe environment for parents who can't afford child care. I think it's important that we support that," said Miriam Johnson, of Forest Lake Road.
Another article that drew scrutiny Saturday asks whether the Winchester Police Department should enter a three-year lease-to-purchase agreement — totaling $37,786 — for a new police cruiser.
The article was amended from $40,461 due to cost changes and seeks to raise $12,595 for the first year.
Some residents argued police could hold off a year or two until there was enough money in a capital reserve fund for police cruisers.
The fund has just over $300 in it currently, according to Selectman Jack Walsh, but another warrant article asks for $13,300 be raised for the fund through taxes.
"We have a few things coming off the books next year ... so I was hoping to pay cash for it to save money in the long run," said Walsh, who was the only selectman to not recommend the article.
Of the five vehicles the department owns, two are more than 10 years old, according to Winchester Police Chief Mike Tollett.
"I have three I could replace, and I really just want to see, if we can get this approved, which one is in the worst shape when we get the [new] vehicle," he said, noting that the old one would be sold.
Any of the older cruisers could break down "next week," Tollett added, and it seems more cost effective to buy a new cruiser than to keep repairing older ones.
The other article voters amended Saturday pertains to the town entering a five-year lease-to-purchase agreement of $121,706 for a new Volvo wheel loader.
Initially written to cost taxpayers $24,342 annually for the five years, the cost was changed to $26,792.
The town wanted to make a $15,000 down payment on the loader with money from the capital reserve fund for highway equipment, but later realized those funds cannot be used as a down payment, only as a final payment.
In turn, the money needed from taxpayers increased.
Walsh said the town's wheel loader is more than 20 years old and recently had transmission issues.
"After we serviced it, it did seem to solve the issue currently, but that's not saying tomorrow it won't break," he said.
Voters also moved to the warrant the proposed operating budget of $3,675,825, up nearly $200,000 — or 1.1 percent — from the budget voters passed last year.
Residents will vote on the warrant and select officers on March 10 at Winchester Town Hall. The polls are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.