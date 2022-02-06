WINCHESTER — Voters sent the warrants for the town and school district to the ballot during their annual deliberative sessions Saturday morning, with some minor amendments.
The five-hour meeting inside the Winchester School gymnasium is believed to be the first time these sessions were held back-to-back.
Voters will gather again in the gym on March 8, when polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., to cast their final ballots.
Winchester School District
A $12,567,870 operating budget was initially proposed for the school district, but that figure was not recommended by the school board. The budget committee sets the budget proposal for the district.
Chairwoman Lindseigh Picard said the budget committee suggested the school could cut costs through staffing, which the board did not agree with.
She said the school has been focused on working with students to restore any learning gaps that may have occurred amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when students were still learning remotely. Cutting staff, Picard argued, would only make that more challenging.
Resident Kevin Bazan echoed Picard, motioning to amend the proposed budget by adding $100,000 to it. He told The Sentinel after the meeting that this is a large enough addition to fill another teaching position, regardless of that person's salary scale and benefits.
"If we look at the history of the Winchester School and higher class sizes, we realized that higher class sizes [don't] necessarily mean better learning for students here at Winchester School. Let’s make sure we have the proper amount of teachers next year for the next school year," Bazan said, followed by applause from the crowd.
The amended article passed, with a budget proposal of $12,667,870, an increase of about $268,000, or roughly 2 percent, over the current year. If the proposal fails at the polls, the district's default budget of $12,557,611 will go into effect.
Voters also gave the green light to an article that would enter the district into a two-year collective bargaining agreement to offer health insurance to the school's paraprofessionals. These employees are not currently offered health benefits.
For fiscal year 2022-23, the district's cost of the single health insurance plan would be $121,727 — 85 percent of the overall price. The remaining 15 percent would be paid by the employee. The cost of the second year for the district would be $92,664.
"We, as a board, feel that everybody should be offered health insurance and this is our plea to the town to offer health insurance to some of our most valuable staff who really support and take care of our kids every day," said Tina Perkins, vice chairwoman.
Principal Valerie Carey clarified that while paraprofessionals are technically part-time employees, they work 34.6 hours per week, just shy of the 35-hour threshold for a full-time worker.
"We are in the position where we are unable to fill these positions because at the spot that they are at right now — for the hours, for the rate of pay and without benefit — it is not feasible for many people looking for that kind of a job to accept the job in Winchester," she said.
The article that drew the most discussion Saturday was submitted by petition.
From fiscal year 2023 to 2028, the article asks that the district's operating budget cannot increase at a rate higher than the annual inflation rate — based on the Social Security Administration's cost of living adjustment — or to exceed an increase of 3.5 percent from the previous fiscal year's operating budget.
A motion was made to amend the article in order for its language to be in line with the appropriate section of state law.
Members of the board and the district's attorney said the article — regardless of the amendment — would not be enforceable.
One of the main reasons is because, even if the article was approved, it wouldn't prevent voters in the district from making changes to the operating budget each year, according to the district's attorney, Kathy Peahl.
Those in favor of the article argued that it's a way to hold public officials accountable and to keep tax rates at bay.
"We have concern about the tax base," resident Chester LaPointe said. "We don't want senior citizens to be thrown out into the streets because they can't pay their tax bill."
People against the article said the town should let its elected officials make those decisions.
"I really feel it's the job of the elected officials to do the jobs we elected them to do ... , " said resident Keith Whippie. "We, as the town, get to vote them in or vote them out, based on how well they perform that function."
The amendment that changed the language failed by written vote, but the article will still be on the ballot, as is required for those submitted by petition.
Other articles passed on to the ballot include raising $25,000 for the district's special education expendable trust fund and allocating $125,000 for the building improvements capital reserve fund.
Town of Winchester
Starting at 11 a.m., the town kicked off its own deliberative session, with 35 articles on the warrant.
The town's proposed operating budget of $3,870,989 — up about 5 percent, or $196,000, from the current year — was passed onto the ballot without changes. If this fails, the default budget of $3,909,051 would go into effect.
A large portion of the remaining articles were passed onto the ballot as written without discussion, thanks to several motions to approve multiple articles at once.
One that did garner conversation, though, asked if the town would adopt a new construction property tax exemption for commercial and industrial uses. The intent, the article says, would be to provide incentives for businesses to build, modernize or enlarge their property in Winchester.
The exemption would be granted for up to half of the increase in assessed value, based on the improvements, and would remain in effect for a maximum of 10 years.
While those who spoke to the issue generally said that it was a good idea, many worried that after the exemption ended, the businesses would leave.
"Businesses that take advantage of these benefits don't necessarily have to stick around ... ," LaPointe said. "I would suggest that we kill this."
Some echoed LaPointe, while others said that this exemption would be a great way to attract new businesses and encourage current ones to expand.
Ultimately, the article was sent to the ballot as written.
The same petition article from the school district's warrant that would cap the rate in which the operating budget could increase to was duplicated on the town's warrant.
It also required an amendment to its language, but it failed. Like with the school district, that article will still be seen at the polls.
Other articles passed along to the ballot include several allocating money for capital reserve funds, such as $50,000 for the purchase of fire equipment; $10,000 for town-owned building upgrades; $30,000 for computer maintenance and purchasing; and $20,000 for culvert repairs.