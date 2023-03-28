WINCHESTER — After a two-week postponement due to the winter storm on March 14, residents in Tuesday's elections voted down a number of proposals that would have made changes to the town’s aquifer protection district among other warrant articles.
But residents did give the green-light for the town to hire a company to live stream public meetings. Additionally, new members were elected to the town budget committee and planning board.
The zoning ordinances, submitted by petition, were meant to safeguard water quality in the town according to William McGrath, a member of the town’s zoning board of adjustment, who authored the proposals. An aquifer is an underground area containing water that can be accessed by wells. All four were shot down at the polls.
Article 38 (defeated 376-136) would have expanded the district to include business and commercial areas. Articles 39 (which failed 421-101) and 40 (437-84) would have eased residential lot size requirements in the district, and article 41 (voted down 464-55) would have eliminated the district entirely.
Voters did approve the proposed $4,404,127 operating budget, 287-253. The budget is up about 13.7 percent, or $533,138, from the figure voters approved last year. The increase stems largely from rising costs across multiple line items in the operating budget, according to Selectboard Chairwoman Lindseigh Picard. These range from an additional $100,000 for utilities such as fuel and electricity, to $70,000 associated with the five-year lease-to-purchase agreement for the town’s new ambulance that voters approved last year.
The town also voted to approve $4,000 for livestreaming and video recording of public board and committee meetings, 275-262. Additionally voters authorized the selectboard to enter a five-year lease-to-purchase agreement for a 2024 Freightliner M2106 dump truck, for a total cost of $191,493, (279-256). The article includes a non-appropriation clause, which allows the termination of the contract if the town does not budget funds for it.
Articles that failed included allocating $10,000 to the Ashuelot Rail Trail (278-265), a proposal for the installation of a ramp at the town beach (275-269) and a planning board amendment pertaining to workforce housing (301-203). All three appeared on the warrant last year, and were also voted down.
Also on Tuesday, residents elected Michelle Dwight to three-year term on the budget committee (278) over challenger Nathan Holmy (173); Jack Marsh Jr. to a two-year term on the planning board (289) against Jeannine Hadid (217); and Stanley F. Plifka Jr. to a one-year term as a Musterfield Park/Cemetery trustee (299) over Jennifer Rhodes (211).
Elected to three-year terms as Thayer Library trustees were Jennifer Bellan (311), Amanda Lunt (309) and James Rokes Sr. (52.) Rokes was elected by write-in over other write-in candidate Ian Howes (29).
Elected without contest were Ben Kilanski for a three-year term on the board of selectmen; Richard Pratt and Robert Browne, planning board, three-years; Stanley S. Plifka Jr., trustee of the trust fund, three years; Ann Goodrich Bazan, Mary Gannon and Thea Marsh, Conant Public Library trustees, three years; and Brenden Hubbard, Musterfield Park/Cemetery trustee, three years.
