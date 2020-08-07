WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board on Friday voted to start the school year Sept. 14 with a mix of in-person and remote learning.
The later start will give families time to choose whether their kids will attend school sometimes or be completely remote. Based on that, the district will craft schedules. Teachers will then meet with every student to go over remote-learning technology and make sure there aren’t any barriers to access, Principal Valerie Carey told board members Friday night during a meeting in the Winchester School gym.
Elementary and middle-schoolers attend school there, whereas older students from Winchester go to Keene High. That district approved a reopening plan Thursday night.
The Winchester board also voted unanimously, after some discussion, to require students and staff to wear masks while in the Winchester School building and on buses.
Carey cited research showing face coverings help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus by preventing respiratory droplets from circulating as much, and at least half of the four-member board agreed a mask mandate would protect students, staff and the community. Board member Todd Kilanski said he preferred mask use be voluntary, but ultimately voted yes so as not to hold things up.
The board has not yet approved a full reopening plan. Parts of the district administration’s proposal are still in flux because they depend on knowing, for instance, how many parents choose to keep their students home entirely.
Carey said students who return to school will have at least one day per week of in-person instruction. If all students opt for hybrid learning, most grades would be split into four groups, each attending on a different day. But if more students are staying home, that could create enough space for more in-person instruction for the rest.
“In-person instruction is always what our goal is,” she said. “So as we’ve gone through the plan, we were always seeking to design for maximal possible opportunity for in-person learning, under the circumstances.”
But she said the district also had to prioritize health and safety, and offer families options that best meet their children’s needs.
Carey said the two biggest limitations on how many students can be in school at once are buses and classrooms. On buses, only one student per seat will be allowed due to social-distancing rules, unless they’re siblings.
Facilities Director Ian Spencer said some of the district’s classrooms do not meet the recommended standards for air flow — especially important because COVID-19 is believed to spread mainly through droplets in the air. He recommended against using those spaces until the ventilation systems can be upgraded.
The district planned to send out a survey by Saturday morning allowing parents to select remote or hybrid learning. A full back-to-school plan is expected to come before the board Aug. 20.