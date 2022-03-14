WINCHESTER — The town clerk’s office is in the process of scheduling a recount on a vote last week that provided school district paraprofessionals with benefits.
Town Clerk Jim Tetreault said Monday that, at the request of a petitioner, a recount will be held on school article five within 10 days.
Initial results show article five, which provides benefits to the school district’s paraprofessionals, passed by a razor-thin margin, 339-336, on March 8. These employees are not currently offered health benefits.
Once a recount is scheduled, the moderator and clerk will appoint a recount board including themselves and other town officials who will pull the ballots from the boxes, unseal them and conduct a recount by hand, Tetreault said.
Voters narrowly agreed on March 8 to provide benefits to the school district’s paraprofessionals during the annual meeting Tuesday, along with the rest of this year’s warrant. They authorized the school district to enter into a two-year collective-bargaining agreement to offer health insurance to the school’s paraprofessionals.
For fiscal year 2022-23, the district’s cost for the single health insurance plan would be $121,727 — 85 percent of the expense. The remaining 15 percent would be paid by the employee. The cost to the district for the second year would be $92,664.