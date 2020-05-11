WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board has determined the last day of the school year will be June 5, according to a post Friday on the Winchester School’s Facebook page.
The board made the decision at its meeting the night before, the post says.
“We appreciate all the hard work you are doing to support your students at home, as they endeavor to learn remotely,” the post says, noting that parents of eighth-graders can expect calls in the coming week regarding end-of-the-year celebrations.
With the COVID-19 pandemic concluding face-to-face instruction in mid-March, area school districts have adopted a wide range of end dates.
The Monadnock and ConVal regional school districts, the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District and the Hinsdale School District are all ending instruction May 29, whereas the member districts of N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 are slated to continue into mid-June. Students in the Fall Mountain Regional School District will have their last day June 5.
Grant Bosse, spokesman for the N.H. Department of Education, previously told The Sentinel school districts can opt to end the year early, provided they’ve met their required 990 hours.