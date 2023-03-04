If you’ve been in downtown Keene over the past six months, you’ve probably spotted “the dancing guy.”
Whether it’s the day after a blustery snowstorm or a warm fall afternoon, you’ll find the teen dancing on different corners below Central Square. And even if you haven’t seen him in person, he’s gained quite the following on social media. A TikTok video filmed by a bystander in September 2022 now has more than 232,000 views and 32,000 likes.
But he’s not doing this to become a social media influencer, or gain what the kids call “clout” — a general slang term used to describe someone seeking popularity or coolness.
Some community members have called him “the guy who jams out” or “the dancing kid.” In reality, his name is Dreyvin Hoskison. And despite what some may think, the dancing is really just for fun, according to the 19-year-old Winchester resident.
“I’ve been dancing since I was a kid,” Hoskison said at his home last week. “I can’t remember like how old I was when I started. But I think, if I can remember, I have been dancing pretty much for almost my whole life.”
A young man of few words, he expresses himself through his days of downtown grooves. His dance style is rooted in hip-hop, but the music he listens to varies.
“Mostly techno, dubstep, house music,” he said. “Pretty much almost anything except for like, Kidz Bop and country.” However, he does have a love for funk.
Growing up in Keene, he attended dance classes at MoCo Arts, but otherwise has no formal training. Rather, many of his moves are thanks to the power of social media and inspiration from dancers across the country.
“The rest of what I do I taught myself,” Hoskison said. “Because I went on YouTube and looked up ‘how to dance.’ ”
One of his favorite YouTube dance stars is 28-year-old Dushaunt Stegall, better known as “Fik-Shun.” Originally from Wichita, Kan., his performances on the channel Official World of Dance on YouTube have garnered hundreds of millions of views over the years. He currently has 1.2 million followers on Facebook, where he regularly posts short videos of his work.
Another dancer Hoskison takes inspiration from is John Wesley Austin, otherwise known by his stage name, “Poppin’ John.” The 38-year-old El Paso, Texas, native gained international acclaim after his appearance on the dance competition World of Dance. His YouTube account has more than 1 million subscribers.
So, why did Hoskison decide to show off his own dance moves in public?
“It just makes me happy,” he said. “Because then I make other people happy, and it makes me more happy when I see it.”
He’s right on the mark. Last week The Sentinel made a call-out to three different local Facebook groups asking people to share any personal stories or general reactions to his dancing. More than 200 comments — most sharing words of support and joy — flooded in.
One of those was from Kara Matson, co-owner and hairstylist with Rock Paper Scissors salon in downtown Keene.
“We have noticed him out there for months now,” Matson said in a text message to The Sentinel Thursday afternoon. “We have never actually gone outside and talked with him, but we have the perfect views from our windows to watch him dance.”
“He brings a smile to us and our clients,” she shared in the comments section of the call-out in the Keene, NH Facebook group. “I find it so brave of him to go out there, regardless of stares, confused looks, etc, and just does his thing. I think it’s awesome!”
And it’s not just the public who show him love. His family, including many aunts, have been there for him throughout his life.
Hoskison moved in with his aunt Tammy Goodman in October following the death of his grandmother. However, she has been a shoulder for him to lean on since he was 13.
He spent about five years in the foster care system before aging out, according to Goodman. After years of personal hardship, Hoskison has found dance to be a creative outlet.
“This is one of the few things that is his, entirely,” Goodman said.
Now that the spotlight on her nephew has begun to brighten, Goodman has been in awe of the outpouring of support.
“It’s been fun,” she said. “It’s kind of been like watching him rise to fame these past few months.”
And even without his neon blue headphones, Hoskison has started to gain recognition around town.
“We were in line at the dollar store one day,” Goodman said, “and an old couple looked to us and said, ‘Oh my God, it’s the dancing guy!’ ” she recalled. Another time, she was in the car with a family friend and Hoskison and dropped him off at Cumberland Farms in Keene.
“She asked me when he was coming back, and I said, ‘Oh no, I’m just dropping him off. He’s gonna go dance downtown,’ and her eyes got so big,” Goodman said. “And then she said, “He’s the dancing kid?! Man, my kid is going to be so mad I got to meet him!’”
When asked her biggest wishes for Hoskison as he looks ahead, Goodman shared her hopes for a bright future.
“I’m very proud of him already, but I really hope this turns into something bigger for him, like he makes this into a platform to raise awareness for something that’s important to him.”
