A small gas leak disrupted Winchester Street traffic Wednesday morning and early afternoon when road crews struck a gas line along the west side of the road where a roundabout is under construction.
Traffic slowed on Winchester Street and backed up traffic on Island Street as the gas leak was being repaired, but appeared to be picking back up around 1 p.m.
Keene firefighters were dispatched to the site at 11:36 a.m. after receiving a report workers from contractor BUR Construction LLC struck the line while digging, Keene Fire Capt. Chris Staples said.
"They punctured approximately a 2-to-4-inch hole in the line," Staples said. "Luckily for us, it's a pretty low pressure system, so we did have a significant amount of gas but it's relatively easy to fix that leak because of the way the system is designed."
When firefighters arrived, they set a perimeter around the area of the gas leakbefore temporarily patching up the hole, a process which Staples said took about half an hour. They then awaited a repair crew from Liberty Utilities to arrive at the site, which he said took about 45 more minutes.
"We were able to get the leak either significantly reduced or stopped," he said. "Once Liberty Utilities arrived, we were able to get gas shut off to that section of pipe."
The last Keene fire engine left the site at about 12:40 p.m.
Staples said Liberty Utilities estimated repairs could take up to three hours to be completed. The repairs pose disruption in business to Jersey Mike's Subs and Rite-Aid, he added. No other businesses were affected by the leak, Staples said.
Four members of the Swanzey Fire Department assisted Keene firefighters in responding to the gas leak, according to Staples.
Construction on the new roundabout, which will replace the four-way stoplight at the intersection of Key Road, began in early July and is expected to last until late November or early December, the city has said.
