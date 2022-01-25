WINCHESTER — The town's selectboard is scheduled to deliberate in public session tonight on whether to follow the police chief's recommendation to fire an officer.
Chief Erik Josephson recommended in a notice on Dec. 27 that the board terminate Sgt. Kristopher Fox's employment. In the notice, described during a recent hearing before the selectboard, Josephson cited three criminal trials that Fox did not attend in October and December in which he was a witness for the prosecution.
Fox argues there is no basis to fire him because he was never subpoenaed for the October trial and was on unpaid administrative leave pending a medical evaluation during the December trials.
The selectboard held a hearing on Josephson's recommendation last Wednesday during which he and Fox, as well as several witnesses, testified under oath.
That hearing at town hall was held in public session at Fox's request, according to Town Administrator Karey Miner.
Fox, who began his career as a police officer in Winchester in June 2015, said he left for a job at the Swanzey Police Department in 2016, then worked at the Hancock Police Department for about five months before being rehired in Winchester last year as a sergeant.
Charles Bauer, an attorney representing the police chief, said during last week's hearing that Fox should not be allowed to continue as a Winchester police officer because he violated the public’s trust by not showing up at the trials.
Josephson said the Winchester Police Department is authorized to have seven full-time officers and three part-time officers but currently has only two full-time officers and one part-time officer. The police chief said the loss of an officer would have a negative impact on the department but that he nonetheless recommends Fox be terminated.
Benjamin King, an attorney representing Fox, contended that the testimony at last Wednesday's hearing proved that the allegations that formed the basis for Josephson's recommendation to fire Fox were false.
Fox never received a subpoena for the trial in October due to an administrative error; Fox said he therefore did not believe he had to appear in court that day. He testified that he had appeared as a witness in court about 80 times in his career, always after having been subpoenaed.
On Dec. 13, Fox was on unpaid administrative leave pending a medical evaluation. He said he did not attend the trials for which he had been subpoenaed that day because he was experiencing PTSD and anxiety symptoms and felt that because he was on administrative leave he did not have to honor the subpoenas.
Josephson was sworn in as police chief in late September. In August, while the department was being led by Lt. Jim Fisher, Fox received a performance review that rated him as meeting or exceeding expectations in every performance category. The performance review was entered into the record as evidence at the hearing last week.
The Oct. 12 trial
The first trial Fox did not show up to court for involved allegations of domestic violence against a minor, according to testimony from Josephson. Fox made the arrest in the case and interviewed the child, the suspect and witnesses, the police chief said.
Due to an administrative error, Fox was never subpoenaed to testify as a witness during that trial. Josephson said Fox received notice of the trial via an email from the county attorney’s office sent on Sept. 20.
The email stated that the trial originally set for Sept. 21 had been canceled and that the county attorney’s office would like subpoenas to be reissued for the trial to be held on Oct. 12. Fox testified that he understood the email only to say that subpoenas would be reissued, not that he was required to show up in court that day.
Josephson testified that he became aware that Fox did not attend the Oct. 12 trial during a phone call from Assistant County Attorney David Jenkins on Oct. 13. The chief said Jenkins, who also testified during last week's public hearing, had to file for an extension in the case after Fox failed to show.
In a court order, the judge for the trial wrote, “most disturbing to the court however is that one of the state’s witnesses, officer Kristopher Fox, of the Winchester Police Department, had failed to appear for trial,” according to testimony.
Jenkins testified that the circuit court has a significant backlog due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that Fox did not appear in court meant the trial had to be rescheduled to May. He also said that the child had taken off from school and their parents had taken off from work because of the trial.
Jenkins had told the judge Fox had received a subpoena; upon learning Fox had not, Jenkins said he'd notify the court of his error.
Jenkins said a legal assistant from the county attorney’s office tried to get in contact with Fox on Oct. 12. That legal assistant reached an administrative assistant for the Winchester Police Department who relayed that Fox had forgotten about the trial and was at a medical appointment, Jenkins said. He in turn told the judge Fox had forgotten about the trial.
But Fox testified later during last week's hearing that the administrative assistant, who typically drafts the subpoenas, told him on Oct. 12 that she did not believe he was subpoenaed for the trial that day. He was getting ready for a therapy appointment when she reached him by phone, he said.
Josephson said he did not begin termination proceedings against Fox after the Oct. 12 court date but met with him on Oct. 15 and told him words to the effect of “this can’t happen again” and that Fox said it wouldn’t.
In his testimony, Fox said he does not recall telling the chief this.
“I was not told at any point that I was being counseled or disciplined,” Fox said. “[The chief] actually told me he was not worried about it; he said that I just have to make up for it and move on from it and that is my recollection.”
The Dec. 13 trials
Fox did receive subpoenas to appear in court as a witness for two trials on Dec. 13, for an assault case and disorderly conduct case. Fox made the arrest in the assault case, according to Josephson.
Fox testified that prior to the December trials, the town of Winchester had placed him on medical leave from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, then on unpaid medical leave from Nov. 19 to Dec. 19. He said he returned to work on Dec. 7, only to experience symptoms of PTSD and anxiety. Fox said he finished his shift that day but as he was preparing to go to work on Dec. 8, his symptoms intensified — from a racing heart, sweating and feeling flushed and overwhelmed to dry heaving — and he notified a police lieutenant that he would not be coming in.
But Bauer, the chief's lawyer, appeared to cast doubt on whether Fox suffered from PTSD.
“Whether those issues are real or not is not established,” Bauer said.
Prior to the December trials, Fox said, he was placed on unpaid administrative leave and told he would have to submit to a fitness-for-duty examination before he could return to work.
Josephson testified that Fox wrote to the department’s human resources representative Amy Bond on Dec. 10, asking whether he would be paid for showing up to court on Dec. 13. The police chief said Bond consulted with him, and he told her that Fox should be in court that day and would be paid.
The chief said he found out Fox did not attend the trials on Dec. 13 from a Dec. 14 email from Assistant County Attorney Emma Rouse. Fox said he never told the police chief nor the department’s HR representative that he would not be attending the trials.
Rouse testified at last week's hearing that she received a phone call about 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, from Fox, who explained to her he was on unpaid leave for a medical condition pending evaluation.
Rouse said that from her perspective as an assistant county attorney, Fox not showing up was a violation of subpoena power. But she also testified that she did not tell him in the call that he would have to appear or be charged in violation of the subpoena.
Josephson testified that an officer being on medical leave does not necessarily mean they're not required to testify in court and used the example of an officer out on medical leave for a broken foot. He also testified that he did not know the specifics of the medical issues that led to Fox's leave.
King, Fox's lawyer, asked the police chief: “So you would have someone with a broken foot go to court, but someone suffering from PTSD and anxiety, you would require them to testify in court?”
— “If they were subpoenaed for it, yes,” Josephson said.
The Winchester selectboard will hold another hearing on this matter tonight at 6 p.m. at 1 Richmond Road.