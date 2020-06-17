A Winchester selectman is looking to serve in the N.H. House, according to updated filings on the N.H. Secretary of State’s website.
Ben Kilanski, a Republican, is now listed as a candidate for Cheshire House District 13. The district, which covers Winchester, has long been represented by Rep. Henry A.L. Parkhurst, a Democrat who has filed for re-election. Natalie Quevedo is also running for the Democratic nomination.
The only other local candidate to be added to the online filings list Tuesday is fellow Winchester Republican Jennifer Rhodes.
She’s running in Cheshire House District 15, which covers Winchester, Marlborough, Richmond, Swanzey and Troy. Incumbent Rep. Bruce L. Tatro of Swanzey has filed for the seat on the Democratic side.
New Hampshire’s primary for U.S. House and Senate, along with state and county offices, is Sept. 8, ahead of the general election Nov. 3.
The filing period ended Friday. But David Scanlan, deputy secretary of state, told The Sentinel via email that morning that the department expected to continue receiving filings for state representatives, submitted before the deadline, from town clerks in the coming days. In addition, he noted, political parties would be able to fill candidate vacancies up until 5 p.m. Wednesday.