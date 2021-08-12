WINCHESTER — The selectboard opted not to sign a declaration of inclusivity on Wednesday, despite its support by dozens of people and the recent reports of swastika graffiti in town.
The declaration, “Resolution Upholding Commitment to Human Rights and Inclusivity,” was drafted by Natalie Quevedo, who said approximately 50 people signed it.
Quevedo, who ran unsuccessfully for the selectboard in May, said she wrote the resolution after a swastika was spraypainted on the Ashuelot Covered Bridge in July. Another swastika was found spraypainted on the local rail trail earlier this week, she added.
The declaration is a series of statements including assertions that Winchester is committed to upholding all individuals’ human rights, combatting discrimination, and providing equal access to opportunities, regardless of people’s race, gender, sexual orientation and faith.
Selectboard member Lindseigh Picard made a motion Wednesday night for the board to sign the resolution, saying that in their public roles, members have a platform to denounce hate.
“We are leaders, and we have an opportunity to set an example,” she said at the board’s meeting at Town Hall, which drew just a handful of people.
But board member Herb Stephens said he didn’t know how signing the document would stop hateful acts in town. Chairman Ben Kilanski echoed that sentiment, noting that the resolution wouldn’t have any legal power.
“I don’t believe in signing a document that isn’t legally binding,” said Kilanski, who is also a state representative.
Picard, who also serves as chair of the Winchester School Board, said she didn’t think the resolution is about enforcing punishment.
“For me it’s less about monitoring and policing … and more about taking a stand as a leader,” she said.
According to meeting minutes, the resolution was first presented to the selectboard July 21. Picard motioned to approve and sign the document then, but didn’t receive a second. At that time, Stephens said he wanted more time to review the resolution, and Kilanski wanted the town attorney to review it, the minutes say.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Picard’s motion again died after failing to receive a second. Also at the session were board members James Rokes Sr. and Theresa Sepe.
Kilanski said he stands behind an anti-hate statement he made at a June 10 meeting last year, shortly after the murder of George Floyd. He said he didn’t see a reason to sign the new resolution.
Part of Kilanski’s statement in June 2020 read: “We agree that racism, hate, discrimination, or any other types of profiling are not only ugly but unwelcome here in Winchester. Fortunately, we live in a culturally diverse and amazing community that has not had such problems with such hate or ignorance,” according to minutes. At the time, Kilanski also asked anyone who knew of hateful incidents to contact the selectboard.
Sheena Bushee, a school administrative assistant, said that the board’s unwillingness to sign the resolution suggests members don’t fully stand behind last year’s statement. She also pointed out the board has two new members who were elected in May.
“There’s no reason not to sign this declaration,” she said. “If you love your town and your community, what’s so wrong with saying, ‘You know, you’re right, [racism is] wrong …?’ ”
After Floyd’s murder in May 2020, Quevedo organized a protest in Winchester against racism and police brutality. Last fall, she ran for a seat in the N.H. House, but after winning in the Democratic primary, lost to Kilanski in the general election that November.
In an interview after Wednesday’s meeting, she said the board’s inaction did not come as a shock.
“I’m not surprised, because it’s been in discussion since it was introduced, and nobody really wanted to talk about it except [Picard],” she said.
Looking ahead, she said she will focus more on community engagement in the ways that she can, whether that be on social media or in schools.
“I think what we’ll do now is just try to educate,” she said.