WINCHESTER — After the selectboard deadlocked 2-2 Thursday on a vote to fire the police lieutenant who ran the Winchester department for much of last year, the officer’s lawyer advised him to show up for work Friday.
Had the vote succeeded, Lt. James Fisher, who has worked at the department for 17 years, would have been the third Winchester officer forced to leave the town's ranks this year. Last month, an officer resigned in lieu of facing a criminal charge of witness tampering and, in January, the selectboard voted unanimously to fire a police sergeant.
To protest Police Chief Erik Josephson’s recommendation that his employment be terminated, Fisher had requested a public hearing. Testimony in that hearing spanned two sessions, on Feb. 10 and Feb. 24, and lasted a combined five hours.
The testimony from town officials, Josephson and Fisher himself centered on whether the lieutenant lied to the selectboard and town administrator and how much information he should have given them about the alleged misconduct of another officer.
On Thursday, selectboard members Lindseigh Picard and Theresa Sepe voted in favor of terminating Fisher, while James Rokes Sr. and Herbert Stephens voted against firing him. The chairman of the selectboard, Ben Kilanski, recused himself from Fisher’s hearing due to a conflict of interest.
“Jimmy [Fisher] messed up, but I don’t think it’s serious enough to fire the guy and ruin his career over him making a mistake,” Stephens said. “... If he messed up, let’s slap his hand and go on, but I don’t think firing him and ruining his career, to me, makes any sense.”
He said Fisher didn’t really want to take charge of the department last year, but took the job because there was nobody else to do it.
In January 2021, just days after voting in nonpublic session not to renew former Police Chief Mike Tollett's contract, the selectboard appointed Fisher to lead the department. Fisher remained at the head of the force until Josephson was named police chief in October.
Stephens' comments were met Thursday with loud applause by many of the almost 30 people gathered at town hall to hear the selectboard’s decision.
But Picard questioned whether Fisher’s credibility could be at issue.
Josephson had testified on Feb. 24 that Fisher had been placed, at least temporarily, on the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule. The EES, better known as the Laurie List, is a log kept by the Attorney General’s Office of law enforcement officers with credibility issues that could lead their testimony in court to be called into question.
If Fisher is on the Laurie List, “that would compromise our police department and he would be unable to serve as an officer,” Picard said.
After the meeting Thursday, Fisher’s lawyer, Joseph Hoppock said the selectboard made the right decision, and he believes the lieutenant should report to work the next day. Fisher should not be on the Laurie List, Hoppock added.
“It’s a fabricated rationale for putting him there,” he said. “We’re going to address that with the [attorney general] next and the chief, if necessary. He’ll be removed.”
Still, it was not immediately clear Thursday night what the tie vote meant for Fisher’s job or career as a police officer. Town Administrator Karey Miner declined to comment on the vote's outcome, saying she had yet to speak with the town’s lawyer.
“I have nothing to say,” Miner said. “I’m totally shocked.”
But Miner, who testified on Feb. 10 that Fisher had lied to her about the nature of the allegations against another officer at the department, said Thursday she stood by those comments.
“He did not tell me the truth,” she said.
The town’s attorney, Brooke Shilo, also declined to comment about the next steps for Fisher after the vote. Josephson, the police chief, was not at the meeting Thursday night and could not immediately be reached for comment.
A document dated Jan. 26 from Josephson to the selectboard lays out his recommendation that the board fire Fisher. Around Oct. 28, the selectboard hired attorney Jean Saffan to look into allegations involving “whether Lt. Fisher complied with the duty to report the particulars of [a] matter to the Town in accordance with the rules, regulations and practices set forth in the Town Personnel Policies and Town Police Manuals,” the document says.
Josephson wrote in the document that he reviewed a report from Saffan on Jan. 14 and determined that Fisher did not comply with his duties.
“Deliberate actions by Lt. Fisher caused great hardship to the Town, general public, and Police Department,” Josephson wrote in the document, “as his conduct led to the retention of another Winchester Police Officer, investigated by other law enforcement agencies, who should have been placed on unpaid administrative leave.”
The selectboard voted on a recommendation by Fisher, who was leading the department at the time, to place this officer on paid leave in July, Miner testified on Feb. 10. She said that Fisher told her and the selectboard that the officer should be placed on paid leave due to allegations involving excessive force. But Miner said she later learned the allegations do not have to do with excessive force, adding that she believes Fisher lied to her.
HR Director Amy Bond testified on Feb. 10 that this officer had been paid more than $42,000 while on paid leave.
Meanwhile, Josephson said during both earlier sessions that Fisher could have told the selectboard about the nature of the allegations without revealing the details of the investigation by the Attorney General's Office.
However, Fisher said at the Feb. 24 session he could not have told the selectboard about the allegations against the officer without compromising the investigation. He said he never described the allegations against this officer as an issue of "excessive force" but said that the allegations involved a "use of force," which they did.
Testimony at the earlier sessions of Fisher’s hearing skirted around the details of the investigation by the Attorney General’s Office into that other officer, described throughout the hearing only as Officer X. At one point during the Feb. 24 session, Fisher referred to Officer X as “Officer Edson” before correcting himself.
Joshua Edson, who had worked as an officer in Winchester since July 2018, surrendered his New Hampshire police certification on Feb. 14, three days after he resigned from the town’s police department.
Edson’s resignation and certification surrender were part of an agreement with the Attorney General’s Office. A document from that office laying out the agreement indicates that the Attorney General been investigating Edson since last July for alleged sexual activity with someone he had arrested and whose case was still pending.
That agreement, signed Feb. 25 by Senior Assistant Attorney General Timothy Sullivan, states that the office found probable cause to charge Edson with witness tampering. But in light of his resignation, he will not face a criminal charge, so long as he does not attempt to get recertified as a police officer in New Hampshire and does not contest his placement on the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, the agreement says.
The Attorney General’s Office said in the agreement with Edson that “potential defenses” available to the former officer would have made it hard for the state to prevail in court, so the parties reached the agreement “in the interest of justice.”
On Monday, Sullivan declined to specify what the Attorney General’s Office meant by “potential defenses,” citing the three-year period in which the office could charge Edson if he does not comply with the agreement.
Edson’s lawyer, Eric Wilson, did not return a phone request for comment Monday and declined to comment when reached last Friday after the Attorney General’s Office announced its agreement with Edson.
In January, the Winchester selectboard voted unanimously to fire Sgt. Kristopher Fox, also at Josephson’s recommendation. In their decision to do so, the selectboard cited court trials in October and December for which Fox was called as a witness but did not show up.
Fox said during a public hearing prior to his termination that he had never received a subpoena for the trial in October and was on administrative leave pending a medical evaluation on the date of the two December trials.
Exactly how many police officers remain in Winchester is unclear. Josephson said during the January hearing about Fox’s firing that the Winchester Police Department is authorized to have seven full-time officers and three part-time officers. The police chief in recent weeks has not returned multiple phone calls to the department and declined requests to comment about the department staffing when approached at hearings.
The Sentinel has a pending right-to-know request seeking up-to-date information about police staffing at the department. The town’s website currently lists Josephson, Fisher and two other officers as full-time.