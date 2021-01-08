WINCHESTER — With COVID-19 cases still high throughout the region, the Winchester School Board voted unanimously Thursday to keep classes fully remote at least through early February.
Winchester School, which enrolls about 440 students in preschool through 8th grade, transitioned from a hybrid model to fully remote instruction on Nov. 16, after Cheshire County eclipsed a seven-day rolling average of 10 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, a tipping point laid out in the school’s reopening plan.
“Since we made that decision, the data has not changed for the better,” Principal Valerie Carey said during the school board meeting Thursday evening, which was held via Zoom. “It certainly has changed for the worse. Over the last couple of weeks, we have seen a bit of leveling off in the rising of the numbers, but that has certainly not brought it back to within the range that we were at before the decision to go remote in November.”
Carey noted that Cheshire County on Wednesday had a seven-day rolling average of 31 new cases of the viral respiratory illness per 100,000, according to data published by the Brown University School of Public Health that Winchester’s board uses to make decisions. Additionally, Winchester saw its first COVID-19 case among the school community on Monday.
That case has led six staff members to quarantine due to potential coronavirus exposure, Carey said, which affects the school’s ability to provide some in-person services to the small handful of students officials have determined need them during remote learning.
“When we were talking about this in November, I had indicated to you that the impact on the school at the time was really in staffing strain,” Carey told the school board. “And that continues to be the largest concern in that we have no flexibility in our staffing at this time.”
A lack of substitute teachers contributes to these staffing challenges, Carey added, along with the 23 positions that were eliminated after last school year as part of the $1.6 million budget cut that Winchester voters approved last March.
“Those are teachers, those are paraprofessionals, and those are assisting staff who just are not here,” Carey said. “... So, that’s a concern.”
Based on Carey’s report to the board, Chairwoman Lindseigh Picard said “it sounds like ... it would be almost impossible for our students to return to campus at this time in a hybrid model, even.”
Before switching to remote learning in mid-November, Winchester School had been operating under a hybrid model in which students were split into groups that attended classes on campus and remotely on alternating days. High-schoolers from Winchester attend Keene High School, which has been operating fully remotely since Nov. 30.
Board member Todd Kilanski proposed that Winchester stick with fully remote instruction for now, and revisit the decision at the first meeting of each month until they establish a return date. The board approved Kilanski’s motion by a vote of 4-0.
The first meeting of February is slated for Feb. 4. Picard noted that the board could vote to return to a hybrid model at a later meeting in February, too, if local coronavirus cases drastically decrease before the first meeting in March.
The Winchester board’s decision to continue with remote classes for now keeps the school in line with the vast majority of area districts. Schools in SAU 29 — which covers Keene and six nearby towns — were originally scheduled to resume some in-person learning on Monday, but delayed that move until Jan. 19 due to the heightened potential for coronavirus transmission if families and school staff traveled or gathered with people outside their homes for the holidays.
The ConVal School District, Fall Mountain Regional School District, Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District and Hinsdale School District also are scheduled to resume some in-person instruction on Jan. 19.
The Monadnock Regional School District was the only area district to return from winter break Monday with a hybrid model. School board members in the Monadnock district — which covers Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy — have said they believe schools remain safe despite rising coronavirus cases throughout the region, and students benefit from at least some in-person learning.
James Faulkner Elementary School in Stoddard also returned to in-person instruction Tuesday, after a COVID-19 case among the staff last month prompted the school to switch to remote learning.