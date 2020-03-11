WINCHESTER — Following weeks of heated debate among town residents, voters approved the Winchester School District’s amended operating budget Tuesday — a $1.6 million cut from what the school board had originally requested.
The $11,270,000 budget was voted in 614-471, despite several protests against the amendment that lowered it to that figure several weeks ago and school board members’ unanimous disapproval of it. If voters had rejected the budget, the district’s default budget of $12,770,574 would have taken effect.
Winchester resident Tyke Frazier presented the amendment at the Feb. 6 deliberative session, bringing the budget proposal down to about what it was in the 2017-18 fiscal year.
He argued the budget should be the same as it was three years ago, due to the lack of improvement in the district’s educational rankings since then. He also expressed concern about the proposed budget’s impact on the town’s tax rates.
Other residents later echoed Frazier, saying the original budget was too costly.
“The ‘vote no’ people are going to force people to leave Winchester, and no one will buy those homes,” Chester Lapointe, chairman of the town’s budget committee, said last week. “Maybe we won’t have all the fancy frills and whistles, but at the end of the day, you can only have what you can afford.”
To compensate for the loss in funding, the school board has said it would need to make significant cuts, including shrinking the district’s kindergarten program from full-day to half-day.
The district currently has three full-day kindergarten classes with a total of 40 students, said School Board Chairwoman Lindseigh Picard. With the state’s maximum capacity being 25 students per classroom, she noted two half-day classes would work with these enrollment levels.
This, along with eliminating four other teaching positions, would save the district more than $783,000, according to the board’s numbers.
Other proposed budget cuts include eliminating transportation for high school students and all of the district’s athletic programs and field trips, as well as one special-education teaching position and one integration specialist.
The board also recommended axing a crossing-guard position, stipends for school board members and raises for several employees. There would also be a reduction in teaching supplies and other materials.
Also on Tuesday, residents rejected raising $259,259 to provide health-insurance coverage for members of the Winchester Support Staff Association. Neither the school board nor budget committee recommended this article.
Residents did approve an increase in salaries and benefits for members of the association, though, which will raise more than $32,000 for the upcoming fiscal year as part of a two-year contract.
Voters also approved an allocation of $550,000 — fully funded through the state’s fiscal capacity disparity aid, if allotted to the district — for building and infrastructure improvements.This includes replacing the school gym’s roof and completing third-floor renovations of the former Thayer High School.
In election news, James Rokes Jr. (500 votes) and Todd Kilanski (453) were elected to three-year terms on the school board, beating incumbents Ailliea Carle (384) and Kevin Bazan (360), as well as Kumoran Spaulding (79).