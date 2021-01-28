WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board voted Wednesday night to postpone the district's annual deliberative session due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By a 3-2 vote, the board decided to push the meeting from Saturday to a later date that has yet to be determined.
This postponement is in accordance with Gov. Chris Sununu's recent executive order, which allows towns to postpone their meetings and voting days to as far as July if there are any concerns about conducting them amid the pandemic.
The extension option applies to ballot voting days and business or deliberative sessions, and the order states the decision to postpone can be made by the governing body of a town or school district in consultation with the moderator or clerk.
Winchester School Board members in favor of delaying the deliberative session said this would allow more time for residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine. They also noted that postponing to a warmer month would allow them to host the meeting outdoors, providing ample space for social distancing.
Board members Todd Kilanski and James Rokes Jr. voted against the motion, while Tina Perkins, Emily Holmes and Chairwoman Lindseigh Picard voted in favor.