WINCHESTER — New Police Chief Erik Josephson left his former post in western Massachusetts after clashing with town officials over his claims that they interfered with his work and mishandled a review of alleged misconduct by one of his officers, according to local media reports.
That dispute led the Egremont, Mass., selectboard to hold a disciplinary hearing for Josephson, who was sworn in as Winchester’s chief Monday and is slated to start Oct. 4, after he called its handling of the misconduct inquiry “unethical,” alleged corruption among town officials and said the board was overly involved in his duties as chief, including scheduling officers’ vacation time.
Trevor Croteau, a former Cheshire County chief deputy sheriff who sat on the Winchester selection committee, said members were aware of the circumstances around Josephson’s departure from Egremont. The committee asked Josephson “pertinent questions” during the interview process, he said, though he declined to share specifically what they asked.
“He answered the questions satisfactorily for us,” Croteau said.
Egremont’s selectboard opted in January 2019 not to punish Josephson for those comments, which he made to The Berkshire Eagle a month earlier. He stepped down later that year, however, citing disagreements with the board.
Josephson declined to comment Wednesday on his claims of selectboard interference as well as the misconduct allegations, saying he wished to respect his former officer’s privacy.
“One does not survive in this industry for over 33 years without maintaining the highest standards of ethics and integrity,” he told The Sentinel, referring to his time at various police agencies across New England. “I have taken pride in what I have accomplished to date without sacrificing my standards of ethics and integrity and hold my officers to those same standards.”
A native of Rhode Island, Josephson became ensnared in controversy shortly after taking the Egremont job in February 2018.
At a public meeting that May, he told the town’s selectboard that an Egremont police officer had taken unlawful audio recordings of the officer’s interactions with people at the police station, minutes from that session show. In Massachusetts, as in New Hampshire, it is illegal to record someone without first receiving their permission.
Josephson accused the officer of recording an exchange that the officer had with an Egremont resident and then recording about an hour of his shift, including an interaction with a Dunkin’ cashier, The Eagle reported. The officer told the selectboard in June 2018 that if he did record someone without their permission, it was by accident, according to minutes from a confidential meeting that were later unsealed. He also filed his own complaint with the town alleging that Josephson was “erratic, easily agitated [and] uncaring,” the minutes show.
After multiple meetings with Josephson and the officer as well as Egremont’s personnel director, legal counsel and a police union representative, the selectboard announced in July 2018 it had found no evidence to support either complaint. (Josephson later told the selectboard that he’d destroyed evidence of the recording so the board couldn’t hear it, meeting minutes show.)
Board members voted unanimously to take no action on the two cases.
In a letter to the selectboard shortly thereafter, Josephson said he planned to step down when his contract expired in May 2019, The Eagle reported.
Josephson later told that outlet he felt the board’s review of his accusation against the officer had been “unethical,” listing it among his reasons for leaving the Egremont police force.
“I’m not comfortable with how they handled the ‘wire tapping’,” he said in December 2018. “The political overreach was too much.”
Josephson said he was also disappointed by the selectboard’s involvement in his day-to-day work and suggested that town officials tried to have him excuse certain traffic tickets and other infractions.
“This is not what I signed on for,” he told The Eagle. “I don’t fix tickets. I don’t make cases disappear. I don’t compromise my ethics for anything.”
Egremont selectboard members rejected Josephson’s corruption allegations at a subsequent meeting, The Berkshire Record reported.
In response to the chief’s claims of selectboard interference, George McGurn, then its vice chairman, said the board got involved with the police department due to concerns over staffing issues and how Josephson was dealing with that situation, according to reporting by The Eagle. Eight police officers had left the town over the prior two years for a variety of reasons, including to take better-paying jobs, that outlet reported in December 2018.
Despite its involvement with the police department, McGurn told The Eagle he didn’t believe the selectboard had exceeded its authority.
“I suppose if I were the police chief, perhaps I would think the selectboard was overreaching,” he said. “But he reports to the selectboard, and I think we were just doing our job, frankly.”
McGurn, who is now selectboard chairman, and another board member both declined to comment this week on the dispute with Josephson.
The selectboard cited Josephson’s earlier decision to step down in not taking disciplinary action against him in January 2019, according to reporting by The Eagle. McGurn said at the time, though, that Josephson agreed to report more thoroughly to the board his work hours and time off, The Eagle reported. (Board members had discussed the chief’s “unreported absences” at a prior meeting, minutes from that session show.)
Josephson was recommended to Winchester officials by a five-person civilian committee that handled the police chief application process, according to selectboard Chairman Ben Kilanski.
Josephson was one of two applicants whom the selection committee recommended to Winchester’s selectboard for the role, he said.
The town’s new chief had been a finalist last year for the top job in Adams, Mass., but was not picked for that position, according to reporting by multiple outlets.
Josephson, who told The Sentinel that he was attracted to Winchester in part because it’s closer to his grandchildren, now joins another department beset by staffing problems.
Winchester currently has four full-time officers and a part-time officer who is working longer hours to help with additional shifts, according to Town Administrator Karey Miner. At full capacity, the town would have six full-time officers, two part-time and a chief, she said.
Josephson told The Sentinel this week that he is “looking forward to creating a team in Winchester best qualified to serve the community.”
“I enjoy a challenge and find the opportunity to rebuild and restaff a police department from the ground up to be a task I am up for and will excel in,” he said.