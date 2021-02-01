WINCHESTER — Some Winchester residents woke up without water Monday morning, according to town officials, due to a water line break.
Town Clerk Jim Tetreault said water department crews had been out since 1 a.m. trying to repair the problem but were having trouble locating the break.
The town was not immediately available for further comment Monday morning.
To help those affected, the Keene Family YMCA — open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. — is making its locker rooms and showers available, according to its Facebook page. Masks are required.