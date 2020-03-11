WINCHESTER — Residents voted against a new police cruiser and an additional fee to help fund road work. But they passed all other articles on this year’s town-meeting warrant Tuesday.
A total of 1,095 people cast ballots at Winchester Town Hall, or about 38 percent of the town’s 2,853 registered voters. Since Winchester is an official-ballot community, residents considered the entire warrant at the polls.
The police cruiser article — which voters rejected 630-392 — asked whether the Winchester Police Department should enter a three-year lease-to-purchase agreement, totaling $37,786.
An amended version of the article appeared on the ballot, asking for $40,461 due to cost changes and sought to raise $12,595 for the first year.
Residents also rejected establishing a municipal transportation capital reserve fund, which would have been financed through a $5 vehicle-registration fee. The article failed, 664-336.
The money would have been used for road, bridge and culvert improvements.
Articles that won voters’ favor Tuesday include the proposed $3,692,162 operating budget, as well as nearly $14,000 to be placed in a police cruiser capital reserve fund to help update the current police fleet.
Elections
An incumbent selectboard member was ousted in a four-way race for a single seat on the board. James T. Rokes Sr. was the top vote-getter in the contest for the three-year term with 431 votes, followed by Gary Carle (305), incumbent Roberta Heinonen (134) and Colby Ebbighausen (101).
Incumbent Jennifer Rhodes (656) and Richard Pratt (373) won three-year terms on the planning board against John A. Riedell (329).
The following were elected without contest: Bonnie G. Leveille for a six-year term as supervisor of the checklist (318 votes); Denis V. Murphy II for a two-year term as moderator (837); Tiffany Melanson for a three-year term on the budget committee (691); Kenneth Cole for a three-year term as a trustee of trust funds (828); Elizabeth Fryenhagen (683), Ann Goodrich Bazan (611) and Denis V. Murphy II (598) for three-year terms as Conant Public Library trustees; Jennifer Riedell for a three-year term as a Thayer Public Library trustee (799); and Brenden Hubbard for a three-year term with the Musterfield Cemetery (844).