WINCHESTER — Following a two-week postponement due to the winter storm on March 14, voters approved a proposal to fund stipends for school board members, along with the rest of this year’s warrant Tuesday at Winchester School. Since the school district follows an official-ballot format for its annual business meeting, voters consider all warrant articles at the polls.
Residents narrowly agreed to fund $5,200 in stipends for school board members, plus the required taxes of $398, 262-238. School board members will receive $1,000 each, and the board chair and vice chair will get $1,200. School-board stipends were cut from the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, according to school board Chairwoman Lindsey Hildreth.
Voters also approved, 402-102, the proposed $13,089,941 operating budget, up $422,071, or 3.3 percent, from the figure for the current year. If the proposal had been rejected at the polls, a default budget of $13,250,829 would have taken effect.
Additionally, residents agreed to enter a two-year collective bargaining agreement with the Winchester Teachers’ Association, 354-153. The contract estimates wage and benefit increases beginning at $74,592 in 2023-24 and $72,937 for the following year.
Residents also OK'd $25,000 for the district’s special-education expendable trust fund, 329-172, along with $125,000 for the building improvements capital reserve fund, 333-173.
Two people were elected for three-year terms on the school board: Jacob Blake (316) and Karen Vaine Jerome (307). David Olmstead finished out of the running (185).
Elected without contest was Kevan Whippie for a two-year term as moderator.
As the digital community engagement journalist, James works to build connections with and grow our audiences through social media and outreach. He is a lifelong resident of the Monadnock Region and a Keene State alum, and joined the staff in January.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.