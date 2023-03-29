WINCHESTER — A new ballot-counting device being considered for use throughout New Hampshire seemed to perform well in a test during Tuesday’s local election, Town Clerk Jim Tetreault said Wednesday.
“As far as we can tell, everything went perfect,” he said.
Results from the Election Systems & Software device will be compared to a hand count in a public audit the N.H. Secretary of State’s office will conduct Thursday.
Winchester residents in Tuesday's town and school district elections voted down a number of proposals that would have made changes to the town’s aquifer protection district among other warrant articles, but approved the town's budget proposal, along with the entire school district warrant.
The machine test in Winchester was one of four conducted in this round of town elections. Ashland used a ballot-counting device produced by Clear Ballot, while Londonderry and Milford tested Dominion Voting Systems machines.
Like the current AccuVote device, all these machines scan and tabulate ballots filled out by voters. They are stand-alone units that are not connected to the Internet.
Also, open-software devices produced by VotingWorks were tested in last year’s general election in Ashland, Newington and Woodstock.
The N.H. Ballot Law Commission will eventually select a new voting machine.
Secretary of State David Scanlan said the AccuVote devices that now tabulate a majority of votes in New Hampshire are nearly 30 years old and in need of replacement. Some of the smallest towns in the state still count ballots by hand.
“The AccuVote machines have been a strong work horse and for a good three decades they have performed well, but the frequency of them breaking down or getting jammed or their batteries dying is increasing,” Scanlan said in a phone interview Wednesday. “They are wearing out.”
Scanlan visited Winchester's polling place Tuesday to see the new machines in action. Unlike the old devices, they can take a digital image of the entire ballot, which can be helpful in post-election audits.
Tetreault said he suggested that the state test the Election Systems & Software device.
“It’s highly important that we as election officials step up and do these pilot programs,” he said. “My concern with the AccuVote machines — they have been trusted for many years — is that they are getting to the point where there will be no replacement parts, and it’s old technology.”
One issue state election officials have had to navigate is a mistrust in elections, which has grown amid former President Donald Trump’s false claims that votes were stolen from him.
There have even been unsuccessful legislative attempts to force all votes in New Hampshire to be counted by hand, which would delay results and create staffing problems.
With an open software device like the VotingWorks machine, anybody interested could examine its computer code, but Scanlan said election officials noticed some hardware issues, which the company has since addressed.
A ballot jam was difficult to clear in the VotingWorks machine tested last year, and in one case, ink from a ballot got onto glass inside the machine and interfered with its ability to read votes.
Meanwhile, another company seeking to provide the next generation of voting machines in New Hampshire has been fighting negative publicity.
Dominion Voting Systems is pursuing a $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News over the conservative network’s unfounded claims of election fraud after Trump was voted out of office in 2020.
Scanlan said that whole situation may have nothing to do with the state's consideration of a new vote-counting machine.
“The Ballot Law Commission is looking for a device that accurately counts ballots and serves election needs,” he said. “Issues surrounding Dominion are political ones. I’m not sure if that’s part of the discussion, or whether it should be.”
He said the panel, which presides over a range of election issues, hopes to select a new vote-counting machine in time for it to be used in next year's statewide elections. It would be up to local municipalities to buy the machines, although there could be state subsidies to assist in these purchases.
